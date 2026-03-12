Nigeria: Lapo MFB Leads Push for Climate-Resilient Microfinancing

11 March 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Sunday Ehigiator

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited has taken a leading role in advancing climate-resilient financing in Nigeria's microfinance sector, as stakeholders at its Sustainable Finance Conference 2.0 adopted an 11-point action plan aimed at strengthening climate-smart financial solutions for vulnerable communities.

With the theme, "Microfinance for Climate Resilience: Empowering Communities, Driving Innovation, Shaping Policies," the conference resolved that microfinance institutions should expand climate-smart financial products, including renewable energy financing, sustainable agriculture loans and micro-insurance schemes targeted at small businesses and low-income households.

Managing Director of LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited, Cynthia Ikponmwosa, said microfinance institutions have a crucial role to play in helping vulnerable communities adapt to climate change and build economic resilience.

"Through innovative financial products and partnerships, we can empower communities to build resilience while creating sustainable economic opportunities," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Also speaking, Chairperson of the bank's Board Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee, Angela Omeiza, emphasised the need for financial institutions to embed ESG principles into their operations to promote sustainable development.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor of Strategic Management and Governance at Lagos Business School, Franklin Nnaemeka Ngwu, called for stronger institutional collaboration to address climate-related risks affecting businesses and communities.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.