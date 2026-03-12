Nigerian-Canadian Doctor, Kika Otiono, Receives Leading Women, Leading Girls Award

Nigerian-born Canadian urological resident, Dr Kika Otiono, has emerged as one of this year's recipients of the Orleans Leading Women, Leading Girls Recognition Award in Orléans, Canada, in celebration of International Women's Day.

The award was presented by Member of Parliament Marie-France Lalonde at a well-attended ceremony in Ottawa. The annual event recognises outstanding women and girls for their achievements and contributions to community development.

This year's ceremony featured a women's breakfast, presentation of certificates to 31 honorees, and a memorable rendition of the national anthem by a 10-year-old award recipient.

Otiono's path to the award is paved with exceptional academic excellence and dedicated community service, as Lalonde highlighted in her brief citation during the presentation.

Her contributions have earned her several academic and leadership honours, including the Government of Ontario Outstanding Volunteer Award - Orléans Ward.

A third-year surgical resident in the University of Ottawa's Division of Urology, Otiono earned her MD from McMaster University and a Graduate Certificate in Health Professions Education from the University of Saskatchewan. A Carleton University alumna, she graduated with a Senate Medal and was profiled by the university for her exceptional achievements.

Her leadership spans clinical medicine, advocacy, mentorship, and community engagement. She founded the Black Women in Medicine and Health group at Carleton University and served as the inaugural Director of Advocacy and Representation for the Black Medical Students' Association of Canada, advancing national conversations on equity in medical education.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Lalonde noted that the annual recognition celebrates women whose contributions strengthen the Orléans community. In the award letter, Lalonde stated that the award was presented to Otiono "in recognition of the passion and dedication you have shown, and the positive impact you have made in our community".

Reflecting on the award ceremony, Kika's father, Prof Nduka Otiono, Director of the Institute of African Studies at Carleton University, expressed pride in her accomplishments and thanked MP Lalonde for her continued service to the Orléans ward.