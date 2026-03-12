Nigeria: Iswap Commander Shot Dead in Yobe

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) have killed at least 20 members of Boko Haram/ISWAP sect, including a commander identified as Abu Yusu, the Munzir of Dursula in Goniri Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The operation was conducted during a series of raids on Goniri community, which began on the night of Monday, 9 March 2026, and continued into the early hours of Tuesday, 10 March 2026.

A statement by Lt. Col. Sani Uba, Media Information Officer of OPHK, said the terrorists targeted military positions under Sector 2 of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK).

He said troops successfully foiled the terrorists' coordinated efforts, which involved advances from Goniri village and the Ngamdu junction axis in an apparent attempt to encircle military positions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He also admitted that some troops sustained injuries during the encounter but were promptly evacuated and are currently in stable condition.

"The vigilant troops responded swiftly with superior firepower and tactical manoeuvres, coordinating their defence while reinforcements and air support were deployed," Lt. Col. Uba stated. The terrorists were overwhelmed and forced to retreat in disarray, suffering heavy casualties, including a senior commander."

"Following the clash, troops recovered several bodies, weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other equipment abandoned by the retreating terrorists. Follow-up operations in the Timbuktu Triangle, specifically around Gwaigomari, led to the discovery of additional terrorist casualties."

Lt. Col. Uba emphasized that the area remains firmly under military control and that ground and air forces continue aggressive follow-up operations in surrounding communities to locate any surviving terrorists.

He added, "Operation HADIN KAI remains resolute and committed to the complete defeat of terrorism and the restoration of lasting peace and security across the North-East. The Military High Command commended the troops for their gallantry and resilience while urging them to sustain the operational tempo."

UPDATE NEWS:

Nigerians can now invest ₦2.5 million on premium domains and profit about ₦17-₦25 million. All earnings paid in US Dollars. Rather than wonder, click here to find out how it works.