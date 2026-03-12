Nigeria: Era of Leaking Information Over, Gov Yusuf Warns Cabinet Members

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has warned members of the State Executive Council against acts of disloyalty, internal rivalry and leaking of government information.

The governor gave the warning during the 38th Executive Council meeting with cabinet members, where he urged them to remain committed to the principles and objectives of the government.

"The era of rancour, the era of disloyalty, the era of leaking information, the era of coming in between one another is over," Yusuf said.

He said members of the council must work together in unity for the development of Kano and the welfare of its people.

Yusuf noted that recent political and administrative developments in the state had led him and other key stakeholders to align with the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as being in the best interest of the state.

According to him, the decision was taken in consultation with members of the state executive council, lawmakers at the state and national assemblies, as well as chairmen of the 44 local government areas and other political stakeholders.

"We need economic and infrastructural development within our state and the support and cooperation of the central government," he said.

The governor also confirmed that five commissioners had resigned following the political realignments, noting that he had accepted their resignations.

He congratulated the winners of the recent by-elections for Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies, Nabil Sarki Aliyu Daneji and Sa'ad Aminu Sa'ad, both of the APC, urging them to justify the confidence reposed in them by their constituents.

Yusuf also congratulated Umar Haruna Doguwa on his emergence as the APC chairman in Kano State following the party's recent congress.

He noted that his administration had continued to implement programmes aimed at improving the welfare of residents, including the distribution of motorcycles to social media influencers across the state and the establishment of 150 Ramadan feeding centres for vulnerable residents.

The governor also appreciated the support received from the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Progressive Governors Forum following recent fire incidents that destroyed goods worth billions of naira at Singer market in Kano.

He further confirmed the appointment of Bilkisu Shehu Maimota as acting Head of Service following the removal of the former Head of Service, urging her to strengthen discipline, unity and professionalism within the state civil service.

