Africa: Sub-Saharan African Economies Among World's Fastest-Improving in Global Connectedness

Based on more than 9 million data points tracking international flows of trade, capital, information, and people, the report offers the most comprehensive view of globalisation available.

Global connectedness stood at 25 per cent in 2025, matching the record high first reached in 2022

Namibia ranks among the top three countries globally for long-term increases in connectedness since 2001; Mozambique, Nigeria and Zambia record strong gains

Globalisation remains at a historically high level - despite escalating geopolitical tensions, rising US tariffs, and unprecedented uncertainty about future trade policies. This is one of the key findings of the DHL Global Connectedness Report 2026 (https://Group.DHL.com), released today by DHL and New York University's Stern School of Business.

Sub-Saharan Africa: Connectedness gains point to rising relevance in global trade

Against this global backdrop, the report presents a nuanced picture of Sub-Saharan Africa. While levels of connectedness differ significantly across the region, several economies are strengthening their integration into global flows, underscoring steady progress over time, and highlighting scope for further gains in others.

Namibia ranks among the countries with the largest increases in connectedness since 2001, with Mozambique also featuring among the strongest long-run improvers. More recently, Nigeria and Zambia are listed among the countries with the largest connectedness gains since 2022, reflecting growing momentum in trade, investment and people flows.

Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa, commented: "As supply chains across the globe continue to develop and trade routes expand into new territories, connectedness is emerging as a key differentiator for businesses and nations alike. The countries in our region that are strengthening their global links are becoming more visible in international trade networks. While this is an encouraging trend in terms of the scope of opportunities available, the key is to take advantage of these opportunities to drive consistent and reliable trade flows. This report further underscores how Africa is increasingly shifting from a narrative of aid to one of trade, a transformation powered by stronger integration, rising competitiveness, and improved access to global markets. To fully unlock this potential, the region needs strong regional connectivity, predictable cross-border processes, and partners that understand both local conditions and global trade requirements. At DHL Express, we are committed to being a catalyst for growth in Africa, ensuring that not only is Africa a part of global trade but a key driver within it."

Beyond trade and investment, the report finds that people flows have recovered fully from the COVID-19 collapse. In tourism, UN data show that Africa recorded a 17 per cent increase in international arrivals in 2025 compared with 2019, the second-largest increase among world regions, behind the Middle East.

In the report's 2024 country ranking of 180 economies, South Africa ranks 53rd overall. Other Sub-Saharan African countries with relatively higher overall ranks include Seychelles (40th), Mauritius (65th), Namibia (68th), Ghana (97th), Nigeria (100th), Mozambique (107th), and Kenya (119th).

Globalisation has held firm since 2022

The report tracks globalisation on a scale from 0 per cent (no cross-border flows) to 100 per cent (borders and distance have no impact). The world's level of globalisation was 25 per cent in 2025, in line with the record high set in 2022.

"Globalisation is holding its ground - and that alone speaks volumes about its value," said John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express. "From poverty to climate change, the world's biggest challenges can only be solved through global thinking. The DHL Global Connectedness Report shows that countries and companies are not retreating behind national borders. That is good news. DHL strengthens global ties by connecting markets, businesses, and people so they can adapt, diversify, and unlock new opportunities - even in uncertain times."

At the same time, the current level of globalisation underlines how far the world remains from being fully globalised. In many areas, international flows could expand further in the absence of policy constraints.

No global split into rival blocs

Even as the US. and China decouple, most countries continue to engage with their longstanding partners. Over the past decade, only 4-6 per cent of global goods trade, greenfield FDI, and cross-border M&A have shifted away from geopolitical rivals. Of these flows, most have not moved to close allies but to countries with flexible geopolitical positions, such as India and Vietnam. Overall, the world economy remains far from a broad split into rival blocs.

"The politics and policy surrounding globalisation are much more volatile than the actual flows between countries," said Steven Altman, Director of the DHL Initiative on Globalisation at NYU Stern's Center for the Future of Management. "Global trade patterns changed more in 2025 than they do in a typical year, but less than they did during other recent disruptions such as the early stages of the war in Ukraine. Sound decision-making requires a calibrated view of how much global business ties are really changing. The risks to globalisation are real, but so is the resilience of global flows."

The DHL Global Connectedness Report

Published regularly since 2011, the DHL Global Connectedness Report provides reliable insights on globalisation by analysing 14 types of international trade, capital, information, and people flows. The 2026 edition is based on more than 9 million data points. It ranks the connectedness of 180 countries, accounting for 99.6 per cent of global gross domestic product and 99.0 per cent of the world's population. A set of 180 one-page country profiles summarises each country's pattern of globalisation.

The report was commissioned by DHL and authored by Steven Altman and Caroline Bastian of New York University Stern School of Business.

The report and further resources are available at https://apo-opa.co/4diKcod.