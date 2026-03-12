Gambia: President Barrow Holds Phone Conversation With Leaders of Kuwait UAE and Jordan

Press Release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad informs the public that His Excellency President Adama Barrow held telephone conversations on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, with the leaders of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan to discuss the evolving situation in the Middle East, particularly the recent attacks by Iran targeting several countries in the region.

President Barrow, in his capacity as Chair of the 15th Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), expressed grave concern over the attacks and reaffirmed The Gambia's solidarity with the governments and peoples of the affected countries, while emphasising the importance of dialogue and diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation.

State of Kuwait

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, received the call from President Adama Barrow.

During the conversation, President Barrow expressed deep concern over the recent attacks by Iran and reaffirmed The Gambia's support for State of Kuwait in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and stability.

The Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, and expressed appreciation to President Barrow for his gesture of solidarity and support.

United Arab Ernirates

His Excellency President Barrow also spoke with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

The Gambian leader expressed strong concern over the attacks by Iran, noting that such actions represent a serious violation of state sovereignty and pose a threat to regional peace and stability. He reaffirmed The Gambia's solidarity with the UAE and its support for measures aimed at safeguarding the country's territorial integrity and the safety of its people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed thanked President Barrow for The Gambia's supportive stance. Both leaders stressed the importance of halting military escalation and prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy to preserve regional and international stability.

Hashernite Kingdorn of Jordan

President Barrow also held a telephone conversation with His Majesty King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The two leaders discussed the security situation in the region following the recent attacks by Iran. King Abdullah II underscored the importance of intensifying international efforts to restore calm through dialogue and diplomatic channels. He also warned against exploiting the current situation to restrict the freedom of worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque or alter the historical and legal status quo in the West Bank and Gaza.

President Barrow emphasised the need for restraint, respect for international law and the protection of civilians.

In closing, President Barrow reiterated The Gambia's commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflicts and called for collective international efforts to promote peace, security and stability in the Middle East.