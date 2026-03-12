Nigeria: Borno - Troops Confirm Recapture of Ngoshe Community

Troops of the Nigerian Army under the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI have confirmed the recapture of the Ngoshe Community in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, which was attacked and captured by armed Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists last Tuesday.

The troops have therefore restored control of the position after a swift counter-offensive.

The confirmation was contained in a press statement signed by the Media Information Officer Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Lt Col Sani Uba, on Thursday.

The statement reads: "Troops of the Nigerian Army under the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI have successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on a military location in Ngoshe, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, restoring control of the position after a swift counter-offensive.

"The terrorists had earlier attacked the location occupied by troops of OPHK on 3 March 2026. However, reinforcement teams drawn from Forward Operating Base Pulka and 151 Battalion were immediately mobilised to reinforce the position.

"During the reinforcement operation, the leading Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle encountered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which damaged two tyres. Undeterred, troops continued the advance to the location.

"A special reinforcement team led by the Commander of the 26 Task Force Brigade, Gwoza, under Sector 1 OPHK, Brigadier General Nasirudeen Abdullahi, subsequently arrived at the scene, coordinated a counter-attack and successfully thwarted terrorists, forcing them to withdraw from the area.

"During the pursuit and exchange of fire, troops recovered three AK-47 rifles and a General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) barrel from the fleeing terrorists. Equally, the Air Component of OPHK rendered heavy air support to the operation and neutralised scores of the terrorists.

"Following the successful reoccupation of the location and subsequent exploitation of the area, Brigadier General Abdullahi addressed the troops, commending their gallantry and resilience while urging them to sustain aggressive operations in the area to further degrade terrorist elements operating within the general area.

"Troops of OPHK remain resolute in their determination to deny terrorists freedom of action and will continue to conduct aggressive operations to ensure lasting peace, security and economic stability across the Northeast. Troops' morale remains high, and operations are ongoing.

"The Military High Command thanked the troops for their gallantry and resilience while urging them to sustain the operational tempo," Uba explained.