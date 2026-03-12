Ghana: Global Challenges Demand Stronger Cooperation ...Ghana Envoy to the Vatican

Ghana's Ambassador to the Holy See, Sir Benedict Assorow, has called for stronger international cooperation and renewed commitment to multilateralism as the world confronts growing global challenges.

Speaking at a Commonwealth Day event held at the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Parliament in Rome yesterday, the Ghanaian diplomat stressed that issues such as conflict, climate change, forced migration, and inequality could only be addressed through solidarity among nations.

The event, organised by the Commonwealth Club of Rome with the support of the Italian Parliament, brought together diplomats, lawmakers, business leaders, and representatives of civil society to discuss the evolving role of international institutions and global governance.

Ambassador Assorow highlighted the longstanding diplomatic relationship between Ghana and The Vatican, noting that the partnership dates back more than five decades, while the presence of the Catholic Church in Ghana spans nearly 150 years.

According to him, the Church has played a significant role in Ghana's development through its contributions to education, healthcare, and social services.

He also recalled his recent presentation of diplomatic credentials to Pope Leo XIV, during which Ghana expressed appreciation for the Church's continued commitment to human development and social justice.

"The great challenges of our time require renewed multilateralism grounded in solidarity and justice," the Ambassador said, adding that diplomacy must always place the dignity of the human person at its centre.

Ambassador Assorow further described the Commonwealth of Nations as an important platform where countries from different regions could work together to advance democracy, the rule of law, human rights, and sustainable development.

He noted that for Ghana, the Commonwealth provides an avenue for African concerns, including peace and security, fair trade, climate resilience, and youth employment, to be discussed with partners across the world.

The Commonwealth currently brings together 56 Member States representing more than 2.5 billion people across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the Pacific, and Europe.

Opening the programme earlier, Italian lawmaker Fabio Porta described the Commonwealth as "a laboratory of a new democratic multilateralism," urging observers to view the organisation not as a remnant of empire but as a forward-looking platform for global cooperation.

Other speakers included Gianni Lattanzio, Secretary General of the Institute for Cooperation with Foreign Countries, and Edward Mura, President of the Commonwealth Club of Rome, who underscored the importance of strengthening ties between Italy and Commonwealth countries.

Diplomats from Cameroon, South Africa, and Sri Lanka also participated in a panel discussion, sharing perspectives on sustainable development, food security, energy transition, youth mobility, and economic cooperation.

Participants said the gathering reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and collaboration among nations in tackling global challenges and promoting inclusive development.