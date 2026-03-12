Ghana: State Amends Charges Against Former NSA Boss

The State on Monday amended the charge sheet in the criminal trial of the immediate past Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Osei Assibey Antwi, who is accused of stealing and causing financial loss of nearly GH¢1 billion to the State.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, replaced the earlier charge sheet with a new one before the High Court in Accra, after which the plea of the accused was taken.

Mr Assibey Antwi pleaded not guilty to all 21 counts in the amended charge sheet, which include stealing, money laundering and causing financial loss to the State.

He was represented in court by his lawyer, Ralph Poku-Adusei.

Earlier on January 19, the State requested time from the presiding judge, Justice Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, to file disclosures and witness statements in support of the prosecution's case.

Mr Assibey Antwi is currently on bail after the High Court (Criminal Division 4) in Accra granted him GH¢800 million bail on October 30, 2025.

As part of the bail conditions, he was ordered to produce six sureties who must deposit copies of their identification cards with the court registry.

He was also directed to report to the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) on the first and third Wednesday of every month and to surrender all his passports to the court registry.

According to the prosecution, then led by the Deputy Attorney-General, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, the accused, in his capacity as principal spending officer and authorised signatory to the NSA's financial accounts, first pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution said the accused allegedly sanctioned payments to non-existent national service personnel between August 2021 and February 2025.

According to the prosecution, the allegedly sanctioned payments ranged from GH¢516,000 to GH¢55 million and were said to have caused significant financial loss to the State.

The case has been adjourned to April 13 for continuation.