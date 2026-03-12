Ghana: Audit Uncovers Missing Rice and Maize From 2024 Dry Spell Programme - Deputy Finance Minister

Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, has revealed that thousands of tonnes of food supplied under government's 2024 dry spell intervention cannot be accounted for after a special audit.

According to him, the audit found discrepancies in the supply of rice and maize purchased by the Government of Ghana to support farmers and vulnerable communities affected by the dry spell.

He explained that government paid for 34,000 metric tonnes of rice to help address the impact of the dry spell. However, records from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture show that only 24,000 metric tonnes were received and distributed.

He noted that about 10,000 metric tonnes of rice remain unaccounted for even though the full quantity had already been paid for by the state.

The deputy minister also disclosed that government had contracted a company to supply 100,000 metric tonnes of maize as part of the intervention.

He said the Ministry of Food and Agriculture submitted Stores Receipt Advice as proof that the full quantity of maize valued at GH¢771.2 million had been delivered. The document was presented to the Ministry of Finance to facilitate payment.

However, the audit revealed that only 11,900 metric tonnes of maize were actually supplied and distributed.

He further stated that the Stores Receipt Advice used to support the payment was accompanied by a checklist certified by the internal auditor of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The findings form part of a special audit conducted to review government expenditure related to the dry spell response in 2024.