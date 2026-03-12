Ghana: IMCC Engages Roads Ministry to Strengthen Road Sector Functions At Mmdas

THE Inter-Ministe rial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCC) has begun consultations with the Ministry of Roads and High ways to strengthen the integration and effectiveness of road sector re sponsibilities within Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The engagement forms part of efforts to deepen Ghana's decen tralisation agenda and ensure that road sector functions at the local level are carried out more ef ciently and also seeks to enhance collaboration between central government agencies and local authorities responsible for infra structure development.

Speaking at the meeting, the Executive Secretary of the IMCC, Dr Gameli Kewuribe Hoedoa a, described the road sector as central to the success of Ghana's decen tralisation agenda.

He said the country had faced structural challenges within the local governance system for many years and emphasised that ongoing reforms were intended to address long-standing institutional gaps.

Dr Hoedoa a explained that the proposed National Decentralisa tion Policy (2026-2030) recom mended the establishment of a roads department in every district to oversee road infrastructure de velopment and maintenance.

He said the proposal represents a shift from the current arrangement where responsibilities are divided between feeder roads and urban roads departments.

According to him, since every Ghanaian lived within a local gov ernment jurisdiction, empowering local authorities to address issues affecting their communities would improve service delivery.

Dr Hoedoa a noted that local authorities are better placed to re spond to local needs because they have direct knowledge of commu nity priorities.

He added that although the ministry would continue to focus on policy formulation, monitoring and evaluation, the implementation of projects should not be overly centralised.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, welcomed the engage ment and described the discussions as timely.

He noted that although urban roads had been placed under local government authorities several years ago, there had not been a comprehensive evaluation of the effectiveness of the arrangement.

Mr Agbodza observed that several responsibilities that should be handled locally were still being carried out at the national level.

He also indicated that road agen cies continued to face challenges, including inadequate technical personnel needed to undertake specialised functions such as engi neering design.

Mr Agbodza said the meeting re af rmed the commitment of both institutions to strengthen decentral isation and improve infrastructure delivery across the country.

"As part of the way forward, the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the IMCC agreed to nominate ve representatives each to form a 10-member joint committee," he stated, adding that the committee would undertake the techni cal work required to strengthen the operational framework for devolved road departments within the MMDAs.

Mr Agbodza said the consulta tion examined how selected road functions could be devolved to the assemblies based on agreed road classi cations, while ensuring that the assemblies had the capacity and resources required to effectively manage and maintain their road infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Alhassan Suhuyini; former Minister for Local Gov ernment, Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi; the Chief Director of the Ministry, Samuel Kwasi Akuako; of cials of the IMCC, representatives of the Ghana Road Fund and directors.