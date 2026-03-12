Ghana: Uphold Principles of Your Profession - Med Professionals Charged

The President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Dr Ko Nsiah-Poku, has charged medical practitioners to uphold the core principles of the profession, which is to save human lives.

He said the profession mandates health practitioners who have undergone training to be committed to their work, even when they find themselves in challenging situations, as the profession demands them to be emotionally grounded and ready to lead change.

Speaking at the Family Health University (FHU) Matriculation and White Coat Ceremony on Monday in Accra, Dr Nsiah-Poku said Ghana does not only need more health workers but those committed to improving healthcare delivery.

"Ghana does not only need more health workers, but better health workers, high-quality, relevant, and socially responsible professionals. In the past, medical education often stayed with the hospital wards, and sometimes it was taught in cases that did not connect at all.

"But the world today demands more. It demands community-based training, teamwork across professionals, social accountability, and a deep understanding of the people we serve," Dr Nsiah-Poku emphasised.

He urged the newly admitted medical students to recognise the vital role they are preparing to play in national development and charged them to uphold the ethics of the profession in their endeavours.

"You are entering a profession that sits at the heart of national development. Healthcare is not just a service; it is a pillar of productivity, security and dignity," he noted.

Dr Nsiah-Poku underscored the importance of strengthening local capacity in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, stressing that Ghana's advancement depends on resilient health systems driven by skilled professionals.

"Our country must continue building capacity in pharmaceutical manufacturing, vaccine production, and clinical services.

"As future medical professionals, you must contribute to strengthening these systems and ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible and affordable to all," he stated.

The Vice Chancellor of FHU, Professor E. Y. Kwawukume, charged the students to see themselves as drivers of transformation in the healthcare system.

"As future physicians, you will be entrusted with lives, confidences, and hopes, which you will be expected to bear throughout your career beyond your academic achievements.

"Ask critical questions, embrace research, innovation, and engage communities in humility. Above all, remember that every patient you will meet is first a human being who deserves dignity and compassion," he advised.

On his part, the Dean of the School of Medicine at Family Health University, Dr Sylvester Y. Oppong, reminded the students that the years ahead would be demanding but rewarding.