Ghana: Baba Jamal Sworn in As Ayawaso East MP

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has sworn in Baba Jamal as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso East.

This followed his victory in the by-election held in the constituency on March 3, 2026.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in Parliament of Ghana yesterday after Alhaji Jamal took the Oath of Office and the Oath of Allegiance administered by the Speaker in accordance with Standing Order 13(1).

Dressed in white African wear, the new MP pledged to serve the country and the people of Ayawaso East.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

As part of the ceremony, Mr Bagbin symbolically presented him with copies of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and the revised Standing Orders of Parliament to guide his work in the House.

In his remarks, the Speaker reminded the new legislator of the responsibility placed on him by his constituents.

"I am going to hold you accountable to the good people of Ayawaso East. You did not want to serve Ghana as High Commissioner but as a Member of Parliament. My eyes will be on you. If you do not perform, I will personally campaign against you in the next election," Mr Bagbin said.

The remark drew laughter from members of the House.

The Majority Leader and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, expressed confidence in Alhaji Jamal's ability to contribute effectively to parliamentary work, describing him as a "tried and tested" legislator who had previously served as an MP.

On behalf of the Minority Caucus, the First Deputy Minority Whip and MP for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu, urged the new MP to work diligently and contribute meaningfully to the legislative business of the House.

Alhaji Jamal won the Ayawaso East by-election with 10,884 votes.

His victory increases the representation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament to 185 seats, while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) holds 87 seats, with four seats occupied by independent members