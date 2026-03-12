Ghana: GCTU Intensifies Forensic Audit Training With Modern Software

The Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) has organised a specialised Forensic Audit Training Programme for the MSc Forensic Accounting students to strengthen their practical skills in detecting and investigating financial crimes in this digital era.

The programme, spearheaded by the Head of the Department of Accounting, Banking and Finance, Dr Emmanuel Attah Kumah Amponsah, was held in collaboration with Prymage Consultancy Limited, an enterprise resource planning solutions company that provides accounting software sales, implementation, training and after-sales support to corporate clients.

The two-day training, which ended on Sunday, introduced students to advanced forensic auditing techniques using modern tally software, particularly TallyPrime with Edit Log and Audit Trail features. Through hands-on practical sessions, participants gained experience in setting up accounts, analysing digital financial records, tracing user activities, identifying suspicious transactions and preparing audit reports using technology-driven tools.

In an interview with The Ghanaian Times, Dr Amponsah said the initiative formed part of the university's commitment to providing industry-relevant education and preparing postgraduate students to meet the growing demand for skilled forensic accounting professionals in Ghana.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He explained that training forensic accountants was essential to fighting fraud and corruption, promoting transparency and improving accountability in both public and private institutions. According to him, as Ghana continued to expand digital payments and electronic accounting systems, financial crimes were becoming more sophisticated and required professionals with technological competence to detect and investigate them.

He noted that institutions such as the Economic and Organised Crime Office and the Office of the Special Prosecutor relied on financial evidence in prosecuting corruption and related offences, underscoring the need for well-trained forensic accountants.

Dr Amponsah added that in Ghana, GCTU and the University of Ghana were the first and only universities offering MSc Forensic Accounting programmes, placing a responsibility on them to ensure their graduates were industry-ready.

The Dean of the School of Graduate Studies and Research, Prof. Frank Gyimah Sackey, added that the forensic audit training had been running for the past two years and had significantly benefited students of the department.

He said the programme enhanced students' employability, expanded their knowledge in accounting and auditing, and provided them with a competitive advantage in the job market. He also stated that beyond technical knowledge, the training developed real-world problem-solving skills, including the ability to detect fraud, recover funds, improve internal controls and protect institutional reputations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prof. Sackey noted that it also strengthened students' collaboration and leadership skills across finance, legal, information technology, and other functional areas.

The General Manager of Prymage and facilitator for the training, Mr Samuel Anim, said participants would be given case studies after the sessions to practise what they had learnt and would be awarded certificates upon completion.

He commended GCTU for embracing technology-driven education and urged other institutions to adopt similar practical programmes to prepare students for the evolving digital financial environment.