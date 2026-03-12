Ghana: Improve Poor Road Infrastructure in Amedzofe to Enhance Devt ... Ada Appeals to Govt

THE Chairman of the Amedzofe Development Association (ADA), Mr MacDonald Bubuama, has appealed to the government to improve road infrastructure in the Amedzofe town in the Volta Region to enhance tourism development and increase patronage of its tourist sites.

He expressed concern that the lack of a well-constructed road network linking the township to major tourist attractions such as Mount Gemi, Ote Waterfalls, and the Canopy Walkway had deprived indigenes of significant socio-economic development.

Mr Bubuama made the appeal during the launch of this year's Amedzofe Easter Celebration and a fundraising ceremony for the Amedzofe Town Hall expansion and renovation project, held in Accra on Sunday.

The event was held under the theme, "Peace and Unity for Sustainable Development." The annual celebration was launched under the joint auspices of the Amedzofe Traditional Leadership and the ADA in collaboration with the 2026 Amedzofe Easter Planning and Organising Committee (EPOC).

"Let me once again reiterate my appeal to the relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, particularly the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Ministry of Tourism, and the Ghana Tourism Authority, to treat as a priority and urgency the development of tourist sites, particularly our town roads in the community, as well as adjoining roads to tourist sites and other adjoining communities," Mr Bubuama said.

According to him, the chiefs and people of Amedzofe were worried that promises made by government appointees over the years regarding the improvement of road infrastructure had not been fulfilled.

Mr Bubuama also emphasised the importance of peace as a key driver of sustainable development in the community, noting that the current level of division within the community could undermine its development agenda. He therefore called for unity and calm among the people of Amedzofe to ensure that the community's culture, heritage, and tourist sites were preserved and protected.

The Chief of the Dzeme Clan of Amedzofe, Okusie Dzema III, commended the ADA for its continued collaboration with the various clans and urged residents to support the association's efforts to drive development.

The Chairman of the programme, Mr Samuel Aboni, reiterated the need for adequate investment in communities hosting tourist attractions to promote socio-economic development.

Mr Bubuama highlighted the role of the ADA in spearheading development initiatives in the community and its collaboration with clans and chiefs in organising the Easter celebration for the past 15 years. He said the town hall expansion and renovation project, when completed, would enhance revenue generation for the community and support other development initiatives.

The Project Manager for the Project, Mr Paul Pekyi, said the facility, which includes separate washrooms for male and female chiefs, was currently at the lintel stage and appealed to stakeholders to support its completion.

Also present were the Queen Mother of the Dzeme Clan of Amedzofe, Onetsie Dzekuwa III, and the Queen Mother of the Korkorlipome Clan of Amedzofe, Onetsie Korkorwa II.

Activities lined up for the celebration include football gala matches, special congregational prayers by local council churches, clean-up exercises, womanhood rites, a marathon race, Borborbor evening, and a Women in Culture programme.