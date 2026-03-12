Ghana: Centre of the World Golf Club to Host PGA Heritage Cup

11 March 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Centre of the World Golf Club in Tema will be the centre of attraction for the golf fraternity when it hosts the PGA Heritage Cup 2026.

At stake is a total prize purse of GH¢100,000, and the tournament is expected to attract professional golfers from across the country for what is the first major event of 2026 under the Ghana PGA.

The competition, scheduled as part of activities to commemorate National Heritage Month, will take place from March 18-21 and will be played in two categories: Regular Professionals and Senior Professionals.

Following impressive performances at several competitions across the country last year, many golfers are expected to leave no stone unturned in garnering points to qualify for the ultimate event later in the year.

The regular professionals will compete over four days, while the senior professionals will compete over three days, all at the same venue.

Mr. Eric Henaku, the PGA's Tournament Director, said intensive preparations have commenced at the prestigious venue in Tema ahead of the tournament. He noted that the upcoming competition has pushed many golfers into intensive individual training, adding, "Golfers will battle not only for the prize money but also for the honour and prestige associated with lifting the PGA Heritage Cup trophy."

Reports from various clubs across the country indicate that the majority of golfers--especially those in Accra--have intensified their preparations for the championship and are eager to showcase their skills.

Meanwhile, over 40 amateur golfers will be competing on the last day of the PGA Heritage Championship.

