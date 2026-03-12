Ghana: MTN FA Cup Quarter-Final Matches Slated for Sat, Sun

The FA Cup Committee has released dates and fixtures for the quarter-final stage of the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup competition.

Two centres--notably the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman--will host the round as clubs chase semi-final tickets.

Eight teams, including Dreams FC, Heart of Lions, Attram de Visser, Medeama SC, Aduana FC, Techiman Liberty, Nations FC, and Berekum Chelsea, are taking part. This shows a strong representation of Premier League sides numbering six against two from the lower tier, according to a statement from the Competitions Department of the Ghana Football Association.

The thrills are expected to kick off at the Ohene Ameyaw Park where Aduana FC lock horns with Techiman Liberty in what promises to be an exciting clash at 3pm. Aduana come into the tie as overwhelming favourites by virtue of their good run in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The venue will also host Sunday's other quarter-final clash between Nations FC and Berekum Chelsea in an all-Premier League clubs showdown.

The Cape Coast Stadium will host two games on Sunday, starting with a 3pm kick-off for the Dreams FC versus Heart of Lions clash for the elites.

In the second match, Division One League (DOL) side Attram de Visser will aim to take advantage of Medeama SC's recent poor form to cause what might be the biggest upset of this edition of the competition. That is scheduled to kick off at 7pm.

Winners of these ties will progress to the semi-finals, with a place in the final up for grabs.