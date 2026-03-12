Ghana: Black Maidens Commence Preparations for World Cup Qualifiers

A preliminary 30-member squad of the national female U-17 team, the Black Maidens, commenced camping yesterday at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The team, under the tutelage of Head Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa, is preparing to participate in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers.

The Black Maidens are making a return to the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifiers after some years of absence.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The first leg of the qualifiers will be honoured on April 10-12 in Lome, Togo, with the return scheduled to take place in Ghana on April 17-19.

Full List of Players Invited

Juliana Gyekyewaa (Somanya Rootz Sistaz)

Priscilla Mensah (Sissamba Ladies)

Rafia Osman (Tamale Super Ladies)

Gifty Senior Agyeiwaa (Gyagba Ladies)

Cynthia Obinserwuo (Police Ladies)

Charter Wayikpen (Gyagba Ladies)

Latifa Musah (Sissamba Ladies)

Janet Amewudor (Epiphany Warriors)

Anthonia Kutsoati (New England Surf)

Mavis Yeboah (Teshie Constance Ladies)

Others include: Zeinab Shani (FC Savannah), Sekinatu Amadu (Jonina Football Academy Ladies), Abubakari Rahima Napari (Northern City Ladies), Jessica Appiah Asamoah (Epiphany Warriors), Linda Achiaa (Army Ladies), Seidatu Wahab (Hearts of Oak Ladies/Oak Ladies), Dora Ackoh (Epiphany Next), Maku Aklie (Cabfix Ladies).

The rest are: Sarafina Essenam (Hearts of Oak Ladies/Oak Ladies), Christiana Kwao (Northern Ladies), Benedicta Nketia Danso (KAC Ladies), Josephine Nyanfule (Fosu Royal Ladies), Hajara Adam (Kumbungu Soccer Ladies), Mavis Koah (Somanya Rootz Sistaz), Christiana Ashiaku (Somanya Rootz Sistaz), Belinda Kpentey (Somanya Rootz Sistaz), Margaret Akosua Tawiah (KAC Ladies), and Rahama A. Mohammed (Tamale Super Ladies).

The U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup will be hosted in Morocco later in the year.