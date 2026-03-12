Africa: Nigeria Signs Intra-African Trade Fair 2027 Host Agreement

Nigeria has signed the host agreement for the f ifth Intra-African Trade Fair 2027 (IATF2027), taking over the baton from Algeria which hosted the highly successful fourth edition that recorded US$49.94 bil lion in trade and investment deals.

The agreement signing ceremony was held in Lagos on Monday, the designated 'host city', in partner ship with African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the African Union Commission and the Afri can Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, reinforcing Nigeria's central role in advancing Intra-African trade and economic integration across the continent.

Scheduled to take place from November 5 - 11, 2027, IATF2027 is targeting over US$50 billion in trade and investment deals, 100,000 visitors, 2,500 exhibitors, and participation from more than 100 countries.

The Fair will be held under the theme "Global Africa, Smart Trade- From Market Access to Market Power" featuring diverse programme notably the trade ex hibitions; AfCFTA-focused trade and investment forum; the Global Africa Day to strengthen ties with Africa's diaspora; a B2B (Busi ness-to-Business) & B2G (Busi ness-to-Government) platform; Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) to showcase Africa's creative economy; the Sub Sovereign Gov ernments Network for regional and local governments integration among others.

Delivering his opening remarks, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chair person of the IATF2027 Advisory Council and Former President of Nigeria, underscored the strategic importance of the Fair in shaping Africa's economic sovereignty.

"The signing of this host agreement marks a momentous milestone for Nigeria and for the continent. Bringing IATF2027 to Lagos is historically significant, as this city hosted the Lagos Plan of Action adopted in 1980, which championed Africa's industrial isation and economic self-suffi ciency.

We have to work hard to keep moving towards the Africa we want. I am confident that IATF2027 will surpass all previous editions in both scope and impact as we advance our shared goal for a unified African marketplace under the AfCFTA," he said.

Commenting on Nigeria's ex panding footprint in intra-African commerce, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Federal Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, highlighted Nige ria's rising contribution to conti nental trade ows.

"Today, as the international trad ing system faces profound chal lenges, we must remain resolute in our commitment to mutually beneficial, rules-based trade.

As we prepare to host Africa's largest marketplace in Lagos in 2027, we have an opportunity not only to re ect on our reality but to design the future of African trade inte gration and economic transforma tion," she affirmed.

Appreciating Nigeria's long standing partnership and leadership in advancing intra-African trade, Dr George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Direc tors of Afreximbank, commended the government's commitment to the AfCFTA vision, noting that Ni geria's scale, entrepreneurial depth, and industrial capacity make it a natural host for the 2027 edition.