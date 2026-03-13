Senegalese MPs Vote to Double Jail Terms for Same-Sex Relations

Senegal's parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a new law that doubles the maximum penalty for same-sex relations to 10 years in prison. MPs also backed a move to hand jail terms of between three and seven years to people who promote or finance same-sex relationships.

"Homosexuals will no longer breathe in this country," said MP Diaraye Ba during a debate on the bill.

To applause from some of her colleagues, she added: "Homosexuals will no longer have freedom of expression in this country."

Under the new law, the maximum sentence will be given if the act is committed with a minor. Fines will rise from between 100,000 and 1.5 million CFA francs (€152 and €2,867) to between 2 and 10 million CFA francs (€3,028 to €15,220).

The new law also includes penalties aimed at preventing the abuse of it. Anyone who denounces another person as homosexual without proof could face two to three years in prison, as well as a fine ranging from 200,000 to 500,000 CFA francs (between €300 and €760).

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko pledged to reinforce existing restrictions during his 2024 electoral campaign.

Beyond higher penalties, the new law redefines what the penal code describes as "unnatural acts" and aims to ban their promotion.

Minister of Culture Amadou Ba said any group promoting what he described as "LGBT philosophy" through films, television, writing or other means would fall within the reach of the legislation.

He said authorities view such ideas as outside of Senegalese customs, traditions and culture. LGBTQ rights advocacy is frequently denounced in Senegal as a tool used by Westerners to impose foreign values.

Social media in Senegal has been flooded in recent weeks with homophobic messages and calls to expose individuals accused of same-sex activity.

Highly publicised arrests have spawned headlines including "Big homo clean-up" and "Bisexuals, walking dangers".

Articles in the media have also conflated arrests for same-sex relations with a separate child sex abuse affair, in which investigators dismantled a gang accused of sexual violence against minors, arresting 14 people.

Before the law was passed in parliament, NGO Human Rights Watch raised concerns about its potential impact.

Alex Müller, the organisation's director of LGBTQ issues, warned that provisions targeting the "promotion" or financing of homosexuality are broadly defined and could lead to serious infringements of fundamental freedoms.

She said such wording could restrict freedom of expression and association and hamper access to healthcare. She said organisations working to combat HIV and AIDS might be affected, particularly those providing services to men who have sex with men, who face a higher risk of infection.

At least 32 of Africa's 54 countries have laws prohibiting and punishing same-sex relations. The death penalty is imposed in Uganda, Mauritania and Somalia. Approximately 10 countries or territories impose sentences ranging from 10 years to life in prison, including Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania and Sierra Leone.

