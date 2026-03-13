Ghana: I May Contest Ablekuma South Seat If People Call On Me - Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has indicated that he may enter politics and contest the parliamentary seat for Ablekuma South if the people call on him to do so.

According to him, his interest in politics would not be driven by wealth but by a desire to serve the interests of the people.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa Fm, the musician, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., explained that although he has not taken a firm decision yet, he would consider contesting the seat in the future.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He stated that if residents of Ablekuma South strongly call on him to represent them in Parliament, he would not hesitate to accept the challenge.

Related Articles

"If people call on me to enter politics, I will do it, but I am not coming into it because I am rich. I want to serve the interests of the people, and I will stand as an MP for Ablekuma South," he indicated.

The artiste noted that political leaders play a major role in shaping how the country is governed, stressing that anyone who wants to influence national development must be ready to participate in the political decision making process.

According to him, just like in business where decisions are made at the table, individuals who want to influence policies must also be present at the political decision making table.

Shatta Wale suggested that Ghana needed to rethink some of its governance structures and policies to match the pace of development in other parts of the world.

He observed that countries such as Dubai had experienced rapid transformation within a short period and believed Ghana could achieve similar progress with the right policies.

The musician said if he eventually decides to contest a parliamentary seat, he would introduce policies that focus on development and improving the lives of the people.

He however emphasised that for now he preferred to remain focused on his music career and personal projects.

Shatta Wale added that he loved Ghana and believed the country remained one of the best places to live, expressing confidence that the nation could achieve greater development if leaders and citizens worked together.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By: Jacob Aggrey