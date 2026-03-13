Nigeria: Boko Haram Rustles 1,400 Sheep, Kills Herder in Borno

The Borno State Police Command says suspected members of Boko Haram attacked a nomadic settlement in Konduga Local Government Area, killing one herder and rustling about 1,400 sheep.

In a statement on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nahum Kenneth Daso, said the incident occurred in Wuturo village, a nomadic settlement near Konduga town.

Daso said the attack was reported to the Konduga Police Division by members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the statement, the attackers arrived at the settlement late at night on motorcycles.

"Following a report received by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association Konduga at Konduga Police Division that on March 10, 2026, at about 2230 hours, unknown gunmen riding on five motorcycles invaded the settlement," the statement said.

Police said preliminary findings indicated that one person was killed during the attack, while another sustained injuries.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that during the attack, Ahmadu Baida, 40, sustained fatal gunshot injuries, while Mohammadu Baida, 30, sustained a gunshot wound on his left leg. The attackers also rustled about one thousand four hundred (1,400) sheep belonging to the herdsmen," the statement added.

Security operatives were subsequently deployed to the area following the report.

"Upon receipt of the report, a combined team of the Police, Military and other security stakeholders, including the Civilian Joint Task Force and local hunters, led by the Divisional Police Officer Konduga, swiftly mobilised to the scene," Daso said.

He added that the victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them was confirmed dead.

"The victims were evacuated to the hospital where Ahmadu Baida was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor, while the injured victim is currently receiving treatment and responding positively," he said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Naziru Abdulmajid, condemned the attack and extended condolences to the family of the deceased.

The police spokesperson said security agencies have begun operations aimed at apprehending those responsible and recovering the stolen livestock.

"Tactical and intelligence assets have also been strategically deployed across the affected area and adjoining communities to strengthen security presence," the statement added.