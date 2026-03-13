Nigeria: 11 States Listed As High-Risk for Meningitis

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has identified 11 states as high-risk areas for cerebrospinal meningitis, urging residents to remain vigilant and take preventive measures.

In a public health advisory issued on Thursday, the agency warned that Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe and Borno are currently at elevated risk of meningitis outbreaks.

According to NiMet, cerebrospinal meningitis is a serious infection that affects the brain and spinal cord and is commonly caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis.

The agency warned that the disease can progress rapidly and become life-threatening if not treated quickly.

The advisory also highlighted populations that are more vulnerable to the infection.

"Children and young adults, people living in overcrowded settings, individuals exposed to dry, dusty environments, and persons with weakened immune systems are at higher risk," the agency said.

NiMet urged residents in affected states to watch for early symptoms of the disease, including sudden high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, vomiting and sensitivity to light, and to seek medical attention immediately if these signs appear.

The agency also encouraged preventive measures such as vaccination and improved hygiene.

"Get vaccinated, practice good hygiene, avoid overcrowding and seek early medical care. Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to prevent meningitis," NiMet added.

NiMet further urged communities to support public health awareness efforts to help reduce the spread of the disease.