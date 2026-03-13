Gambia Records 130 Maternal Deaths in 2025, Health Minister Says

The Minister of Health of The Gambia, Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, has disclosed that the country recorded 130 maternal deaths in 2025, highlighting the persistent challenges facing maternal health services despite recent improvements in the national mortality rate.

Dr Samateh revealed the figures on Wednesday during a question-and-answer session with lawmakers at the National Assembly of The Gambia, while responding to a question from the member for Janjanbureh, Hon. Omar Jammeh.

The lawmaker had asked the minister to provide statistics on the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) per 100,000 live births in the country between 2014 and 2025.

According to the minister, health facility statistics show that 130 maternal deaths were recorded between January and December 2025 out of 80,720 live births.

"This translates to 129 deaths per 100,000 live births, reflecting a decline from 289 deaths per 100,000 live births recorded previously," Dr. Samateh told the Assembly.

He said reducing maternal mortality remains one of the government's top priorities, noting that efforts are ongoing to strengthen maternal health services and improve outcomes for pregnant women across the country.

During the same parliamentary sitting, the Minister for Basic and Secondary Education, Habibatou Drammeh, outlined reforms aimed at improving the quality and accessibility of education nationwide.

Her remarks came in response to a question from the member for Bakau, Hon. Assan Touray, who asked what measures the ministry was taking to strengthen the education system.

Drammeh said the government has introduced several initiatives designed to improve learning outcomes and expand access to education at both basic and secondary levels.

Among the key reforms, she said, is the Mainstreaming Effective Intervention Strategy in Schools (MASE) and its accompanying pedagogy, which focuses on improving foundational learning in primary education.

"These reforms aim to enhance educational quality at the foundational level," she said. "The MASE targets improvements in learning outcomes through tailored interventions while promoting inclusivity."

The minister told lawmakers that the initiatives are helping to create a more effective learning environment and ensuring that children across the country have access to quality education that prepares them for higher levels of study.

She also highlighted the introduction of a teacher competency assessment, which has now become a mandatory requirement for all pre-service teachers graduating from diploma and advanced diploma programmes.

According to Drammeh, the measure is intended to ensure that only qualified and competent individuals enter the teaching profession.

Lawmakers also questioned the Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources, Rohey John Manjang, on the establishment of hunting camps across the country.

The member for Sami, Hon. Alifusainey Ceesay, asked the minister to explain the criteria used to identify new hunting camps and the benefits such facilities provide to local communities.

Manjang said the identification of hunting camps is carried out by the Department of Parks and Wildlife Management under the provisions of the Biodiversity and Wildlife Conservation Act 2003.

She said the criteria include an assessment of wildlife resources and the level of demand for hunting concessions, as well as complaints from communities about wildlife classified as agricultural vermin that damage crops or threaten livelihoods.

"Under legal and regulatory compliance, hunting licences and concessions are issued in accordance with the Biodiversity and Wildlife Conservation Act 2003," she said.

The minister added that social factors are also considered when establishing hunting camps, including the proximity to communities and the level of local support and engagement.

Apart from creating employment opportunities, she said the camps can also support local development by contributing to community projects such as access to potable water and assistance for schools.

"In some cases, hunting camps contribute to community development projects such as support for schools and local initiatives, fostering goodwill and sustainable partnerships with residents while mitigating human-wildlife conflict," she said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Nani Juwara, addressed concerns about the replacement of electricity meters when tenants move from one residence to another.

Responding to a question from the member for Banjul Central, Hon. Abdoulie Njai, the minister said the policy is governed by the electricity meter transfer guidelines of the National Water and Electricity Company.

Juwara explained that the policy was approved by the utility's Board of Directors under Board Resolution No. 60 of Quarter Four 2025, adopted on October 6, 2025.

Under the policy, he said, all electricity meters remain the property of the utility and are permanently assigned to the premises where they are installed.

"Accordingly, meters are not transferable upon change of tenancy, ownership or customer status," the minister told lawmakers. "Customers relocating to new premises are required to apply for a new connection."

He added that the policy was submitted to and approved by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and is subject to periodic review to reflect operational and regulatory developments.