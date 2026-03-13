Nigeria: Tinubu Meets Service Chiefs Amidst Renewed Attacks

Following renewed attacks especially on Military formations, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with the Minister of Defence and Service Chiefs.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

The President, Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, the Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Bello were present at the meeting.

The meeting which lasted for about two-hours was the first one since the appointment of Disu as the Inspector-General of Police.

The meeting comes amid security concerns across the country, particularly the recent killings of military commanding officers in some theatres of operation.

Notable among recent incidents was the attack on Ngoshe in Borno State, which resulted in abductions, as well as separate assaults on Konduga.

During the breaking of fast with service chiefs last week President Bola Tinubu had assured the military of his administration's commitment to defeating terrorism despite the Borno attacks.

"Nigeria will defeat terrorism despite these attacks. We will not bow to insurgents," the President had said.

The meeting with President Tinubu is coming barely 24 Hours after the Minister of Defence met with Service Chiefs.

Those that attended the meeting at the Headquarters of Ministry of Defence, were the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Olufemi Oluyede and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu.

Others include the Chief of Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, an Air Marshal; Chief of Naval Staff, Idi Abass, a Vice Admiral; representatives of National Intelligence Agency among others.

Speaking before the meeting entered a closed-door session, Defence Minister revealed that they had agreed to review the strategies on how to deal with the terrorists despite military recording some casualties.