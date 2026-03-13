Nigeria: King Charles Hosts Nigerian Diaspora Ahead of Tinubu's Historic UK State Visit

King Charles III welcomed members of the Nigerian diaspora in the United Kingdom on Wednesday evening at a pre-visit reception, ahead of President Bola Tinubu's upcoming state visit--the first by a Nigerian leader in 37 years.

The reception, held at a private royal venue, featured traditional jollof rice and live performances by Dele Sosimi and the Afrobeats Orchestra, celebrating Nigerian culture and heritage.

On its official X account, the Royal Family described the event as "a wonderful evening."

"Last night, The King hosted a reception with members of the Nigerian diaspora in the UK, ahead of the incoming State Visit of the President of Nigeria. With jollof rice and music by Dele Sosimi and the Afrobeats Orchestra -- it was a wonderful evening. Thank you to everyone who joined us," the Royal Family tweeted.

President Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu are scheduled to visit the UK as guests of King Charles and Queen Camilla from Wednesday, March 18, to Thursday, March 19, 2026.

The last Nigerian leader to make a state visit to Britain was former military president Ibrahim Babangida in 1989, who was hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II for four days.

LEADERSHIP reported that in anticipation of Tinubu's arrival, British authorities have announced comprehensive security measures in Windsor. Thames Valley Police, in coordination with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, the Royal Household, and other partners, said airspace restrictions over Windsor Castle would be extended on March 18 from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Chief Superintendent Adrian Hall of Thames Valley Police's Joint Operations Unit said that armed officers, search teams, the Mounted Section, road policing units, and Project Servator resources would be deployed throughout Windsor. He also confirmed the use of the town's extensive CCTV network and hostile vehicle mitigation barriers to ensure safety.

"Road closures and parking restrictions will take effect from Tuesday, March 17, with possible temporary disruption to roads in and around Windsor during the visit," Hall added.

The event marks a cultural and diplomatic milestone as the UK prepares to host Nigeria's leader after more than three decades.