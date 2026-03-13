Nigeria: Tinubu Reaffirms Democracy, Says Presidency Divinely Ordained

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his emergence as president of Nigeria was divinely ordained, reaffirming his administration's commitment to good governance, respect for the rule of law and the continued strengthening of democracy in the country.

The president made the remarks on Wednesday while hosting members of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and leaders of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at an interfaith breaking of the ongoing Islamic fast at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the president emphasised the importance of strengthening electoral institutions, processes and systems, noting that political parties must play a key role in ensuring credible democratic practices.

Tinubu also expressed support for direct primaries, saying the system would enable party members to participate more actively in choosing candidates for elective positions at different levels of government.

Presenting himself as a committed democrat, the president pledged to continue working towards Nigeria's unity while upholding the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

"Some of us had been bruised struggling for it. We were detained, we protested, we had street demonstrations, we went into exile and all of that. We formed NADECO. I followed the leadership destiny that God has chosen for me. There's no doubt about it. I am a die-hard democrat," Tinubu said.

"I followed that belief wholeheartedly, committed to a united Nigeria, and that principle and the philosophy will live and die with me."

"There's no threat from any democrat under my watch. The rule of law must prevail in any democracy. The majority will have their way, and the minority will have their say and their way. I must not stand in their way. That is the sweetness, the essence of democracy," Tinubu added.

Meanwhile, APC national chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, reaffirmed the party's continued support for the president and commended his leadership in navigating the country's diverse political and social landscape.