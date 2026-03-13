Nigeria: 20 ISWAP Terrorists Killed As Troops Foil Attacks in Yobe

Troops of the JointTask Force (North East) , deployed in Goniri, under Sector 2 of Operation Hadin Kai ( OPHK ), have successfully foiled coordinated attacks launched by ISWAP terrorists on their location in Goniri, Yobe State, killing over 20 terrorists.

The attacks occurred from the night of Monday, 9 March 2026, through the early hours of Tuesday, 10 March 2026, when the troops came under heavy assault from multiple directions.

A statement issued to Journalists in Maiduguri on Thursday by the media information officer ( OPHK ) , Lt Col Sani Uba , said the terrorists were initially detected through surveillance assets advancing simultaneously from Goniri village and the Ngamdu junction axis in an apparent attempt to encircle the military location.

He said impressively, the vigilant and gallant troops responded swiftly with superior firepower and tactical manoeuvre, effectively coordinating their defensive actions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The OPHK media information officer added that reinforcements were promptly mobilised while the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI provided timely and decisive close air support, further degrading the terrorists' combat capability.

He said during the intense firefight, the terrorists were overwhelmed and forced to retreat in disarray, suffering heavy casualties.

"Over 20 terrorists were neutralised, including a senior terrorist commander identified as Abu Yusu, the Munzir of Dursula.

"Following the failed attack, troops recovered several terrorist bodies along with weapons and equipment abandoned during the retreat. Recovered items include multiple machine guns, AK-47 rifles, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), bombs, and assorted ammunition of various calibres.

"Further exploitation and clearance operations by troops in the general area of Gwaigomari within the Timbuktu Triangle led to the discovery of additional terrorist bodies during follow-up patrols conducted up to the early hours of Wednesday, 11 March 2026," Uba said.

He said troops who sustained injuries during the encounter were immediately evacuated for medical attention and are currently in stable condition.

He said the location remains firmly under the control of Operation HADIN KAI troops, adding that ground forces, supported by the Air Component, are currently conducting aggressive follow-up operations in the surrounding areas.

"Additional search and clearance operations are ongoing in nearby communities where some wounded terrorists are suspected to have fled.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Operation HADIN KAI remains resolute and committed to the complete defeat of terrorism and the restoration of lasting peace and security across the North-East region.

"The Military High Command commended the troops for their gallantry and resilience while urging them to sustain the operational tempo," he further said.