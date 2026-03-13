Nigeria: UK Ramps Up Security Ahead of Tinubu's Windsor Visit

Authorities in the United Kingdom have announced heightened security measures, includinpg extended airspace restrictions and the deployment of armed police officers, ahead of the state visit of Nigeria's President, Bola Tinubu, to Windsor next week.

Tinubu is scheduled to begin the visit on Wednesday, March 18, accompanied by Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, with a reception hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

In a statement published on its website, Thames Valley Police said it is working with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, the Royal Household and other security partners to coordinate safety arrangements for the visit.

The police said airspace restrictions already in place over Windsor Castle throughout the year would be extended on March 18, covering the period from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Chief Superintendent Adrian Hall of Thames Valley Police's Joint Operations Unit said the flight restrictions are part of a broader security operation for the high-profile visit.

"The air restrictions are just one part of our robust security operation for the state visit of Nigerian President Tinubu next week, with many measures you will see and others you will not.

"As a force, we have a vast amount of experience in policing Royal events in Windsor and significant planning, and preparation has gone into this event," Hall said.

He warned that the authorities would strictly enforce the restrictions, noting that any breach would constitute a criminal offence.

"We will be taking a strong stance in enforcing the restrictions; anyone who breaches them will be committing a criminal offence under the Air Navigation Order and could be arrested," he added.

Hall said officers with specialised capabilities--including search teams, the Mounted Section, road policing and armed units--would be deployed across Windsor. Neighbourhood policing teams and Project Servator resources will also be stationed around the area to engage with the public.

"We will also be deploying numerous police officers to Windsor with specialist capabilities, including our search teams, Mounted Section, Roads Policing and armed units, while our neighbourhood and Project Servator resources will also be on the ground engaging with the public," he said.

Authorities will also rely on an extensive closed-circuit television network and hostile vehicle mitigation barriers, alongside other security arrangements.

"We will also be using the extensive CCTV network in Windsor, Hostile Vehicle Mitigation barriers, and many other security measures that you may not be able to see to make sure the event runs safely," Hall said.

Members of the public were urged to support the security operation by reporting suspicious activity.

"The public plays a critical role to support us so we encourage them to report any suspicious activity or anything that does not seem quite right by calling 101 or speaking to one of our officers. If there is an immediate threat or emergency, then call 999," he added.

Road closures and parking restrictions are expected to take effect from Tuesday, March 17, with possible temporary disruptions in and around Windsor during the visit.

Thames Valley Police said it is working with the Civil Aviation Authority and National Air Traffic Services to enforce the flight restrictions. Individuals with legitimate reasons to operate drones in the area were advised to submit requests via email to the police.