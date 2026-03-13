Nigeria: Four in 10 Nigerian Adults Live With Hypertension - Report

The report shows that while the prevalence of hypertension remains high, awareness of high blood pressure and other cardiovascular diseases improved in 2025 compared with 2024.

At least 40 per cent of Nigerian adults live with hypertension, highlighting the growing burden of non-communicable diseases in the country.

This is according to the 2025 State of Health of the Nation Report released by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare on Sunday.

The report, produced in line with the National Health Act 2014, highlights the persistent public health challenge posed by high blood pressure while noting some progress in awareness, screening and prevention efforts.

The report attributed the improvement partly to intensified public health campaigns led by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and professional health bodies.

These campaigns focused on educating Nigerians about the risks associated with high blood pressure and encouraging routine health checks.

Hypertension burden in Nigeria

Hypertension, commonly called high blood pressure, is one of the world's leading causes of heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. It is dubbed a "silent killer" because it often presents no symptoms until serious complications set in.

It remains one of the most common non-communicable diseases in Nigeria and a leading risk factor for cardiovascular complications such as stroke, heart disease and kidney failure.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that about 1.28 billion adults, aged 30-79 live with hypertension globally, with only one in five having it under control either through medication or addressing modifiable health risks.

The global health body also estimates that two-thirds of hypertensive adults live in low- and middle-income countries, where preventive screening and treatment remain limited.

While national data shows that about one in three Nigerian adults lives with high blood pressure, detailed breakdown for younger adults (20-35) remain limited.

However, doctors report increasing cases of hypertension in younger adults, signalling a shift in the pattern.

The Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, 2023-2024, also confirm that approximately 30 per cent to 40 per cent of adults are living with high blood pressure.

Non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, are responsible for a growing share of deaths in the country. Cardiovascular diseases alone account for a significant proportion of these fatalities.

Health researchers also note that stroke, one of the most severe complications of uncontrolled hypertension, is a leading cause of death and disability in Nigeria.

Studies reported that hypertension is responsible for up to 80 per cent of stroke cases in some Nigerian hospital studies, highlighting the strong link between high blood pressure and stroke mortality.

Despite the high burden, awareness and treatment levels remain relatively low.

Health experts attribute the rising prevalence of hypertension to several lifestyle and environmental factors, including high salt consumption, unhealthy diets, tobacco use, harmful alcohol intake, physical inactivity and increasing rates of obesity associated with urbanisation.

Expanded screening at primary healthcare level

The report noted that the inclusion of non-communicable disease screening in selected primary healthcare facilities and community outreach programmes contributed to modest gains in early detection of hypertension and diabetes.

According to the report, these efforts were particularly targeted at men aged between 15 and 59 years, a group health authorities say often underutilises preventive health services.

It added that the ministry's Family Health Department began integrating men's health more deliberately into national health programmes to address specific risks affecting the male population.

Mental health, substance abuse concerns

Beyond cardiovascular diseases, the report highlighted the growing burden of mental health and substance abuse disorders, particularly among men.

It estimated that about 14 million Nigerians live with a history of drug use, indicating a major public health challenge that requires coordinated interventions.

The report said prevention campaigns led by government agencies were intensified in 2025, with increased collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to strengthen public awareness and early intervention.

The report also recorded progress in efforts to integrate mental health services into primary healthcare.

According to the document, more than 3,000 primary healthcare workers across states were trained to identify common mental health conditions and strengthen referral systems.

The initiative aims to improve early detection and treatment of mental health disorders, especially in communities with limited access to specialised services.

Despite improvements in awareness and screening efforts, the report warned that significant gaps remain in early diagnosis, service utilisation and screening coverage, particularly for non-communicable diseases among men.

It emphasised the need for sustained investment in primary healthcare, health promotion and preventive services to reduce the growing burden of hypertension and other non-communicable diseases in Nigeria.