Nigeria: NAFDAC Warns of Counterfeit Avastin Cancer Drug Circulating in Nigeria

Avastin, also known as bevacizumab, is a cancer medicine used in the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma in adults.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted healthcare providers and the public to the circulation of counterfeit Avastin 400mg vials in Nigeria.

The agency disclosed this in a public advisory published on Thursday, warning that the falsified medicine could pose serious risks to patients relying on it for cancer treatment.

Discovery of suspected counterfeit product

The drug works by blocking the formation of blood vessels that supply tumours, thereby slowing their growth.

According to NAFDAC, the report was initially raised by the marketing authorisation holder, Roche, after an oncologist at a local hospital raised concerns about the authenticity of certain Avastin vials labelled 400 mg/16 ml.

The suspected counterfeit products carried the batch numbers K1830T71 and H0375B01.

Roche compared the complaint samples with a genuine retain sample in the English, French and Arabic (EFA) presentation because the Global Trade Item Number (GTIN) on the suspected product's folding box corresponded to that packaging format.

However, the investigation revealed several discrepancies indicating that the product was falsified.

Irregularities identified

During the investigation, Roche found that the batch numbers printed on the suspected products do not exist in its database, making it impossible to trace the manufacturing lot.

Further examination also showed that the packaging artwork contained incorrect text and spelling errors.

In addition, the placement of variable data on the suspected product was inconsistent with genuine packaging.

NAFDAC also noted that the tamper-evidence labels did not correspond with authentic Roche materials. Also, the serial number on the complaint sample was found not to match any genuine Roche serial number.

According to the agency, these findings clearly indicate the presence of counterfeit packaging.

Product details

The falsified product carries the name Avastin vials 400 mg/16 ml and lists F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Basel, Switzerland, by Roche Diagnostics GmbH, Mannheim, Germany, as the manufacturer.

The suspected batches include K1830T71 and H0375B01, with manufacturing dates listed as April 2025 and February 2025 respectively.

The expiry dates printed on the products are May 2028 and December 2027.

NAFDAC warned that the illegal marketing and distribution of counterfeit medicines pose significant risks to public health because their safety, quality and efficacy cannot be guaranteed.

The agency said falsified medicines often fail to comply with regulatory standards and may expose patients to ineffective or harmful substances.

Surveillance and public vigilance

NAFDAC said it has directed all its zonal directors and state coordinators to intensify surveillance and ensure that the counterfeit products are removed from circulation across the country.

The agency also urged importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals and caregivers to remain vigilant within the supply chain to prevent the importation, distribution, sale or use of counterfeit medicines.

It advised healthcare providers and consumers to obtain medical products only from authorised or licensed suppliers and to carefully verify the authenticity and physical condition of medicines before use.

Recent enforcement actions

The latest warning comes amid a series of enforcement operations by NAFDAC aimed at curbing the circulation of unsafe and counterfeit products in Nigeria.

Recently, the agency uncovered a warehouse stocked with banned, counterfeit and unregistered cosmetic products worth over N3 billion at the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos State.

The facility, hidden inside an unfinished building, allegedly served as a storage and distribution point for products intended to evade regulatory checks.

Among the items recovered were hundreds of cartons of banned soaps and other cosmetic products previously prohibited due to safety concerns.

The seized goods were evacuated from the site to prevent them from entering the market.

In a separate operation, NAFDAC also sealed 18 warehouses in Bida, Niger State, after discovering large quantities of expired food and beverage products valued at over N100 million.

The affected facilities contained expired non-alcoholic drinks, dairy products, bottled water, candies and pasta, some already packaged for distribution.

The agency said such operations are part of its ongoing efforts to protect public health and ensure that only safe and regulated products are available in the Nigerian markets.