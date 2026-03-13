Nigeria: How the New Nigeria Police Act Protects You From Officers' Misconduct

12 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ekemini Simon

Police cannot arrest you for disputes between private parties (civil wrongs) or for owing money.

Section 34: A suspect should not be handcuffed unless they are violent, attempt to escape, pose a safety threat, or are ordered to do so by a court.

Section 35 (1): Police must tell the suspect the cause of his arrest

Section 35 (2b): After an arrest, the police officer or DPO must inform the suspect of his rights to consult a lawyer of his choice before they make any statement or answer questions.

Section 35 (2C): A suspect who cannot afford a lawyer is entitled to FREE legal services from the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria

Section 35(3): When arrested, the police must notify your next-of-kin or relative at no cost to you

Section 36: A person shall not be arrested in place of a suspect

Section 37: A suspect cannot be tortured or subjected to degrading treatment

Section 54: It is illegal for the police to search you based on hairstyle, manner of dress, personal attributes or previous conviction.

Section 62. For offences not punishable by death, the police cannot detain a suspect for more than 24 hours without taking him to court or granting him bail.

Section 64: For offences not punishable by death, if detained beyond 24 hours, you can apply to the court for bail.

Sections 131 and 133: A Police Complaints Response Unit has been established in each command to receive complaints or information regarding police officers' misconduct

Source: Nigeria Police Act, 2020

