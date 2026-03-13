Nigeria: How the New Nigeria Police Act Protects You From Officers' Misconduct

Police cannot arrest you for disputes between private parties (civil wrongs) or for owing money.

Section 32 (2): Police cannot arrest you for disputes between private parties (civil wrongs) or for owing money.

Section 34: A suspect should not be handcuffed unless they are violent, attempt to escape, pose a safety threat, or are ordered to do so by a court.

Section 35 (1): Police must tell the suspect the cause of his arrest

Section 35 (2b): After an arrest, the police officer or DPO must inform the suspect of his rights to consult a lawyer of his choice before they make any statement or answer questions.

Section 35 (2C): A suspect who cannot afford a lawyer is entitled to FREE legal services from the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria

Section 35(3): When arrested, the police must notify your next-of-kin or relative at no cost to you

Section 36: A person shall not be arrested in place of a suspect

Section 37: A suspect cannot be tortured or subjected to degrading treatment

Section 54: It is illegal for the police to search you based on hairstyle, manner of dress, personal attributes or previous conviction.

Section 62. For offences not punishable by death, the police cannot detain a suspect for more than 24 hours without taking him to court or granting him bail.

Section 64: For offences not punishable by death, if detained beyond 24 hours, you can apply to the court for bail.

Sections 131 and 133: A Police Complaints Response Unit has been established in each command to receive complaints or information regarding police officers' misconduct

Source: Nigeria Police Act, 2020