Nigeria: UK Police Announce Airspace Restrictions, Heightened Security for Tinubu's Visit

UK authorities have announced extensive security arrangements in Windsor ahead of the state visit by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement on Tuesday, Thames Valley Police said it will enforce enhanced measures, including temporary airspace restrictions, traffic restrictions, and a large security presence.

The Nigerian leader is expected to be hosted by King Charles III next week, between 17 and 18 March.

The police, describing the visit as a "historic occasion," said there will be restrictions on movement for residents of Windsor starting on Tuesday, 17 March.

"Thames Valley Police is working with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead (RBWM), the Royal Household and other key partners to ensure the safety of those attending the event and the wider public.

"As a force, we have a vast amount of experience in policing Royal events in Windsor and significant planning and preparation have gone into this event.

"We will ensure everyone attending the state visit, including dignitaries and spectators, as well as the public, are kept safe to enjoy the historic occasion," the statement read.

It also stated that Windsor Castle is subject to a year-round flight restriction. But on Wednesday, 18 March, that zone will expand from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. in coordination with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to strengthen protection during the presidential engagement.

"We will be taking a strong stance in enforcing the restrictions; anyone who breaches them will be committing a criminal offence under the Air Navigation Order and could be arrested.

"We will also be deploying numerous police officers to Windsor with specialist capabilities, including our search teams, Mounted Section, Roads Policing and armed units, while our neighbourhood and Project Servator resources will also be on the ground engaging with the public," the police further noted.

The Chief Superintendent of Thames Valley Police's Joint Operations Unit, Adrian Hall, also noted that these measures form only one element of a wider safety plan.

"The air restrictions are just one part of our robust security operation for the state visit of Nigerian President Tinubu next week, with many measures you will see and others you will not," Mr Hall said.

He stated that the police, with their extensive experience policing royal ceremonies in Windsor, will ensure that both dignitaries and spectators attending the visit remain safe.

"Additionally, we will be using the extensive CCTV network in Windsor, Hostile Vehicle Mitigation barriers and many other security measures that you may not be able to see to make sure the event runs safely.

"The public plays a critical role in supporting us, so we encourage them to report any suspicious activity or anything that does not seem quite right by calling 101 or speaking to one of our officers. If there is an immediate threat or emergency, then call 999," he said.