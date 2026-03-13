Nigerian Govt Plans Nationwide Internet Connectivity for Schools

Mr Alausa said the initiative builds on earlier connectivity efforts under the Nigerian Research and Education Network (NgREN), which previously supported broadband connectivity for tertiary institutions under a World Bank-funded project.

The Nigerian government has disclosed plans to connect all schools to reliable internet to support digital learning and the use of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) in classrooms.

A statement from the Ministry of Education spokesperson, Folasade Boriowo, said the initiative follows President Bola Tinubu's directive to expand digital infrastructure nationwide and ensure key sectors, such as education, benefit from ongoing broadband and telecommunications investments.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, have met with stakeholders to coordinate efforts for the initiative.

The statement said the meeting focused on developing a framework to ensure internet connectivity reaches institutions ranging from primary and secondary schools to tertiary institutions.

However, he acknowledged that progress slowed after the initial funding cycle ended, despite significant progress.

The current effort, he said, seeks to revive and strengthen the programme while extending connectivity across all levels of the education sector.

"Connectivity is not limited to broadband fibre alone. It also involves telecommunications towers, satellite systems and other digital infrastructure required to provide reliable internet access across the country," he said.

Expanding broadband infrastructure

Mr Alausa said the government is deploying about 90,000 kilometres of fibre-optic broadband infrastructure, installing about 3,700 telecommunications towers, particularly in rural and underserved communities, and expanding satellite capacity to improve nationwide coverage.

According to him, the objective is to ensure that as broadband cables are deployed and towers are installed across the country, schools at every level are deliberately connected to the network.

"We are planning proactively so that as broadband cables are laid and towers deployed across the country, they are strategically connected to our schools from primary and junior secondary schools to senior secondary schools and all tertiary institutions," he said.

To drive implementation, Mr Alausa said the government will expand the governing council of NgREN to include representatives from foundational and secondary education to strengthen coordination.

Two technical working groups have also been established. While one is focusing on connectivity for tertiary institutions, the other will focus on foundational and secondary schools.

The teams are expected to coordinate planning and develop strategies to ensure schools benefit from the national connectivity projects.

The minister expressed optimism that the first phase of the initiative would begin to produce visible improvements within the next three months.

He noted that improved connectivity will enable students and teachers to access digital learning platforms, global knowledge resources and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence tools that are increasingly shaping modern education systems.

Push for computer-based examinations

Mr Alausa said improved connectivity would support the government's plan to transition major national examinations to Computer-Based Testing (CBT).

According to him, digital learning centres being established in schools will also serve as centres for CBTs for national assessment.

"Our plan is that within the next two to three years, major examinations such as WAEC and NECO will transition fully to Computer-Based Testing, similar to what is currently being implemented by JAMB," he said.

Distribution challenge

Also speaking, Mr Tijani said Nigeria already hosts about eight international subsea internet cables, the highest number in Africa, but the main challenge lies in distributing that capacity inland.

"Most of the internet capacity enters Nigeria through submarine cables landing in Lagos, but without sufficient inland fibre infrastructure, that capacity cannot effectively reach schools and communities across the country," he said.

He said the ongoing national fibre expansion project is designed to ensure broadband reaches all local government areas.

According to him, the deployment of 3,700 rural telecommunications towers will further extend connectivity to underserved communities, with many located near schools.

While the government says the initiative will help equip students with digital skills needed in a technology-driven economy, similar connectivity projects in the past have struggled with funding gaps, maintenance challenges and uneven infrastructure deployment.

The education ministry says the renewed collaboration between the two ministries is intended to ensure that broadband investments translate into improved learning outcomes across Nigeria's schools.

Previous school connectivity programmes

Nigeria has attempted similar digital connectivity projects in the past, many of which slowed or stalled.

In 2001, the federal government introduced the SchoolNet Nigeria initiative and other ICT-in-education programmes with support from the Federal Ministries of Education, Communications and Science and Technology, as well as the Education Trust Fund (now Tertiary Education Trust Fund).

More than a decade later, it launched the NgREN to improve internet connectivity in universities and research institutions through broadband infrastructure.

The project was established in 2012 by the National Universities Commission (NUC) with support from the World Bank and commissioned in July 2014 during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

While several universities were linked to the network during its early phase, the programme struggled to sustain expansion after the initial funding cycle ended.