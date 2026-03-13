Nigeria: Northern States At Greater Risk of Cerebrospinal Meningitis, NiMet Warns

These include Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, and Borno

Residents in several northern states face a heightened risk of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) as environmental conditions become more favourable for its spread, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has said.

In a nationwide advisory posted on its X account on Thursday, NiMet warned that dry, dusty weather conditions common during the hot season could increase the likelihood of outbreaks.

CSM

CSM is a severe infection that affects the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

The disease is commonly caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis and spreads through respiratory droplets, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated environments.

Health authorities say the illness can progress rapidly and become life-threatening within hours if left untreated.

However, early diagnosis and prompt antibiotic treatment significantly improve survival rates and reduce the risk of complications.

High-risk states

According to NiMet, several northern states fall within the high-risk category due to prevailing climatic conditions that favour the spread of meningitis.

These include Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, and Borno.

Residents in central states are advised to remain vigilant and promptly report suspected symptoms to health authorities, while some states are classified as having relatively lower vigilance levels.

NiMet identified Plateau, Oyo, Cross River, Edo, Ekiti, and Enugu as areas requiring comparatively lower vigilance.

People most at risk, symptoms, and prevention

The agency said certain groups are more vulnerable to the infection.

They include children and young adults, people living in overcrowded settings, individuals frequently exposed to dry and dusty environments, and persons with weakened immune systems.

NiMet urged residents to watch for early symptoms such as sudden high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, nausea or vomiting, and sensitivity to light.

The agency stressed that early medical attention is crucial once symptoms appear.

It also recommended vaccination as one of the most effective ways to prevent meningitis.

Other preventive measures include maintaining good personal hygiene, frequent handwashing, avoiding the sharing of personal items such as cups or utensils, and ensuring proper ventilation in homes, schools and other public spaces.

NiMet also advised communities to avoid overcrowded environments where possible and to participate in public health awareness campaigns.

Earlier heat warning

The advisory follows an earlier nationwide warning issued by NiMet as temperatures continue to rise across several states, raising concerns about heat stress and related health complications.

In a separate advisory posted on its X page, the agency said residents in Benue, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, Niger, Kebbi, Cross River, Oyo, and Ogun, as well as other inland areas in the southern states, could be particularly vulnerable to extreme heat.

NiMet explained that heat stress occurs when the body is unable to cool itself effectively.

A combination of high temperatures, humidity, poor ventilation, dehydration, inappropriate clothing and excessive physical exertion can trigger the condition.

If left unmanaged, heat stress can lead to serious health complications, particularly for children, the elderly, outdoor workers and individuals with underlying health conditions. In severe cases, it may progress to heat exhaustion or heatstroke.