Nigeria: Chimamanda - NMA Calls for Constitution of MDCN, Boards to Tackle Cases of Medical Negligence

... Calls on President Tinubu to act urgently after controversial investigative panel report

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Lagos State Branch, has urged the Federal Government to urgently constitute the membership of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, and boards of federal health institutions to prevent delays in justice for medical negligence cases.

The call follows the controversial report of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel on the death of 21-month-old Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of Mrs. Chimamanda Adichie-Esege. The panel's recommendations, coupled with public outrage on social and traditional media, have highlighted the urgent need for a fully constituted MDCN and its disciplinary tribunal.

The Chairman of NMA Lagos State, Dr. Saheed Babajide said the MDCN is the primary regulatory body through which Nigerians can seek justice for medical negligence.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The recent situation has exposed a critical gap in our system. While the Chairman of the Council has been appointed for some time, other members are yet to be named. What is the value of such an appointment without a full council?" Babajide asked.

He warned that the failure to appoint council members and boards of federal health institutions has contributed to systemic failures within the Federal Ministry of Health.

"This trend is dangerous, unacceptable, and disappointing," he said. "The continuous disciplinary actions faced by medical and dental practitioners, without the final decisions from the Disciplinary Tribunal, create undue mental stress. Justice is being delayed for both sides."

Babajide also criticised the manner in which the investigative panel's report was publicized.

"The media, including social media platforms, reported the panel's findings prematurely. This is totally unacceptable and violates the principle of fair hearing. Only the report of the Disciplinary Tribunal should be made public," he said.

The NMA Lagos State has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act swiftly.

"We urge the President to immediately constitute the membership of the MDCN and the boards of federal health institutions and agencies. This is crucial to prevent unnecessary delays in matters of professional negligence and to restore confidence in our health system," Babajide said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The tragic death of Late Nkanu Adichie-Esege has renewed focus on the need for a fully operational disciplinary framework in Nigeria's health sector, highlighting the gap between investigative panels and final tribunals that deliver justice.