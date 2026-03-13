Nigeria: 2026 Budget - Senate Targets 31 March for Passage, Adjourns for Sallah

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said committee work would continue during the break, particularly ongoing budget defence sessions.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, says the Senate will pass the 2026 Appropriation Bill on 31 March.

He also confirmed the adjournment of plenary for the Sallah break.

Mr Akpabio disclosed this during Thursday's plenary, saying committee work would continue during the break, particularly ongoing budget defence sessions.

"I hope the leader will put pressure on the Committee on Appropriations to harmonise the report of the 2026 Appropriation by that date.

"This is so that when we resume, we can try our best to pass the budget and avoid any further concurrence or harmonisation between both chambers.

"Leadership must work together to ensure everything is in order. The House of Representatives has already adjourned plenary to conclude the budget process.

"They will also meet on March 31. On that day, we hope to pass the national budget, and what they pass must be in tandem with ours.

"So the leadership must ensure this happens and work with colleagues in the House of Representatives to achieve it," he said.

Meanwhile, senators continue to defect across party lines.

The Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Olalere Oyewumi, on Thursday defected to the Accord party.

Mr Oyewumi represents the Osun West Senatorial District.

His defection letter was read during plenary by Akpabio.

"I wish to bring to the attention of the Senate my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) due to the intractable leadership crisis.

"The crisis rocking the party may jeopardise its progress.

"After wide consultations with my constituents and political associates, I decided to join the Accord Party.

"This decision is to ensure effective representation of my people. I thank PDP members for the opportunity to serve at this level.

"I promise to continue working to uplift my constituency and contribute to Nigeria's development," he wrote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the current Senate composition as APC 87, ADC nine, PDP six, APGA one, NDC one and NNPP one.

The Social Democratic Party and Labour Party have no senators, while the Accord Party now has one.

The Senate currently has 106 members, with three seats vacant following the deaths of former occupants.

(NAN)