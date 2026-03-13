Nigeria: Army Destroys Explosives Factory, Reopens Road Shut for 3 Years in Imo

The Nigerian Army under Operation UDO KA has reopened a major road closed for over three years due to persistent threats and attacks by IPOB/ESN militants during clearance operations in Imo State.

The Army also said it uncovered an improvised explosive device factory.

The development was disclosed in a statement released on Thursday by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division Nigerian Army, Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni.

Ayeni said the troops were conducting aggressive joint clearance operations in parts of Imo State under Operation EASTERN SANITY, aimed at dismantling criminal enclaves and restoring normalcy to affected communities.

He explained that the operations were carried out in the Orsu-Eketutu Mother Valley and Orsu-Ihiteukwa general areas to remove IEDs planted by criminal elements and enable displaced residents to safely return to their homes.

According to him, troops operating under the 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with personnel of the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), conducted a joint clearance operation along the Lilu-Eketutu Road in the Orsu-Eketutu Mother Valley area on March 6, 2026.

"The road, which serves as a strategic route and the community's lifeline for the movement of people, goods and services, had been abandoned for over three years due to persistent threats and attacks by IPOB/ESN militants," Ayeni said.

He added that troops discovered several IEDs planted at different points along the road during the operation.

The explosives, he said, "were successfully disconnected and safely recovered by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists, preventing potential casualties and restoring access to the route."

In a related operation on 11 March 2026, troops conducted another clearance operation in the Orsu-Ihiteukwa general area to clear suspected IED locations along key routes.

Ayeni said the exercise was aimed at enhancing security and enabling displaced residents to safely return to their communities.

He noted that several IEDs were detonated along the troops' route of advance during the operation.

"Despite the explosions, troops maintained operational momentum and discovered an IPOB/ESN IED-making factory within the area," he said.

Ayeni said the facility was subsequently exploited, leading to the recovery of several items, including Biafran flags and insignia, several rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, pipes used for priming IEDs, pistol magazines containing ammunition, double-barrel guns, CCTV cameras, as well as multiple clips and electrical wires suspected to have been used in the fabrication of explosive devices.

He added that EOD teams also discovered additional IEDs concealed within the area, which were carefully disconnected, recovered and safely destroyed.

The Army spokesman reaffirmed the Nigerian Army's commitment to sustaining pressure on criminal networks threatening peace and security across Imo State and the South-East region.

He urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to help dismantle criminal syndicates.

According to him, community cooperation remains vital to restoring lasting peace and stability in the region.

The raid comes on the heels of similar operations reported last week, during which security forces dismantled multiple camps belonging to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network in Anambra State.