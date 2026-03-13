Nigeria: Senate Confirms Dakingari for Ambassadorial Role, Yusuf As NAHCON Chairman

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Usman Dakingari as a non-career ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The upper legislative chamber also approved the appointment of Ismail Yusuf as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

LEADERSHIP recalls that on February 10, President Bola Tinubu asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Dakingari as a non-career ambassador.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Tinubu also sought the Senate's confirmation of Yusuf as chairman of NAHCON on February 17.

The confirmations followed the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs' report.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Sani Bello (Niger North), presented the report during plenary, stating that the nominees were screened and found suitable for the positions.

"The committee, having already screened the nominees submitted by Mr. President, found them suitable for the positions for which they were nominated," Bello said.

"Having screened them successfully, on behalf of the committee, I would like to thank the Senate and Mr. President for all the support and cooperation."

Following the report's presentation, the Senate approved the nominations by voice vote.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio congratulated the nominees after their confirmation.

"I congratulate the nominees and wish them very fruitful endeavours in their various assignments," Akpabio said.

"I thank the president for fishing out the right people for national assignments. Congratulations to all."