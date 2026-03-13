Nigeria: Tinubu Approves Fresh Military Hardware As Troops Step Up Anti-Terror Operations

President Bola Tinubu has authorized the procurement of additional military equipment to bolster the Armed Forces' campaign against insurgency and terrorism nationwide.

Minister of Defence Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), disclosed this after leading Service Chiefs to the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Thursday.

Musa said the service chiefs provided the President with a comprehensive update on ongoing operations and the prevailing security landscape across the country.

"The meeting enabled Mr. President to gain direct insight into developments on the ground," Musa stated, noting that recent media coverage has not always captured the full scope of military activities.

While acknowledging a spate of recent attacks, the minister emphasized that security forces have "continued to respond and rise to the occasion," inflicting significant losses on terrorist networks.

He confirmed that several high-ranking militant commanders had been neutralized in recent engagements, with troops seizing enemy assets.

The minister paid tribute to fallen service members, describing their deaths as "highly regrettable," but stressed that military resolve remains unshaken.

"The commitment of our Armed Forces to ensuring the safety and security of Nigerians is unwavering," he said.

Musa appealed for public patience, explaining that terrorist groups typically escalate violence during Ramadan.

He noted that commanders have adapted their strategies accordingly.

With the new equipment approvals and enhanced inter-agency cooperation, Musa expressed confidence that security forces would prevail in the protracted fight against terrorism.

"Our agencies are working in concert, fully committed to winning this war," he concluded.