Nigeria: Tinubu Approves Procurement of Military Hardware

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has authorised the procurement of additional military hardware to boost the campaign against insurgency and terrorists across the country.

The Minister of Defence Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), announced this on Thursday, after a meeting between the president and service chiefs.

Musa said service chiefs provided the President with a comprehensive update on ongoing operations and the prevailing security situation across the country.

He said, "The meeting enabled Mr President to gain direct insight into developments on the ground," Musa said, adding that recent media coverage has not always captured the full scope of military activities.

While acknowledging recent attacks, the minister stressed that security forces have "continued to respond and rise to the occasion," inflicting significant losses on terrorist networks.

He confirmed that several high-ranking militant commanders have been neutralised in recent engagements, with troops seizing enemy assets.

The minister paid tribute to fallen service members, describing their deaths as "highly regrettable," but stressed that military resolve remains unshaken.

"The commitment of our Armed Forces to ensuring the safety and security of Nigerians is unwavering," he said.

With the new equipment approvals and enhanced inter-agency cooperation, Musa expressed confidence that security forces would prevail in the fight against terrorism.

"Our agencies are working in concert, fully committed to winning this war," he said.