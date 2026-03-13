Nigeria: Don't Let Religious Differences Divide Nigeria, Cleric Urges

The Islamic cleric, Sheikh Jamiu Sanusi, called for religious harmony and tolerance among Nigerians, stressing that people of different faiths must coexist peacefully for the country to progress.

He spoke in Ilaro, Ogun State, at the 3rd Annual Ramadan Lecture organised by the Ogun West Senator, Solomon Adeola (Yayi).

Sanusi, aka Ami Olohun, noted that the coincidence of Ramadan and Lent in the same period was a strong indication that God desires unity between Muslims and Christians.

He urged citizens not to allow religious differences to divide them, but instead to embrace mutual understanding and respect.

The cleric also advised Senator Adeola to be cautious of political sycophants who could mislead him and influence his decisions negatively.

The senator explained that the Ramadan lecture was organised to appreciate God and offer prayers for the nation and the state.

He said that as a devoted Christian, he had consistently supported the Islamic course and sponsored over 100 Muslim adherents to the Holy Pilgrimage in Mecca on a yearly basis.

Adeola, however, called on the electorate in the state not to allow religious sentiment to influence their decision in choosing the right leaders come 2027.