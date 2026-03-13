Liberia: Police Charge Weala Man for Alleged Production of Fraudulent National ID Cards

The Liberia National Police in Margibi County have charged and forwarded to court a 39-year-old man accused of producing and distributing fraudulent National Identification Cards in the Weala.

The suspect, identified as Nyumah Sesay, a resident of Weala who operates a local stationery and computer shop, was arrested following an investigation that linked him to the production of counterfeit identification documents within the community, police said.

According to the Liberia National Police, Sesay's arrest followed intelligence gathered after an individual who allegedly possessed one of the fraudulent National Identification Cards was apprehended. During questioning, the individual reportedly identified Sesay as the person who facilitated the production of the document.

Police say the investigation revealed that Sesay had been charging Ten United States Dollars (US$10) to individuals seeking to obtain National Identification Cards in the Weala community.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During police interrogation, Sesay admitted that three unidentified individuals approached him at his computer shop requesting assistance in obtaining National Identification Cards.

Investigators say the suspect acknowledged that he was not authorized to produce the government-issued documents but nevertheless collected US$10 from each individual and traveled to Monrovia where he allegedly obtained the cards from another person believed to be involved in producing the fraudulent documents.

Sesay reportedly told investigators that he does not personally know the alleged producer of the cards and does not have any contact information that could assist law enforcement in identifying the individual.

Police investigators further established that the fraudulent identification cards were allegedly intended to be used by the recipients to obtain employment with Jeety Rubber Corporation, a major rubber processing company operating in Margibi County.

Based on the outcome of the investigation, the Liberia National Police have formally charged Sesay with Tampering with Public Records and Forgery in violation of the Revised Penal Law of the Republic of Liberia.

Under Section 12.70 of the Revised Penal Law, a person commits the offense of Tampering with Public Records if he knowingly makes a false entry in, or falsely alters, any record, document, or thing belonging to or received or kept by the government for information or record.

Additionally, Section 15.50 of the Revised Penal Law defines Forgery as the act of falsely making, completing, or altering a written instrument with intent to defraud or injure another person.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Police say Sesay has been forwarded to the appropriate court in Margibi County for prosecution.

Meanwhile, The Liberian Investigator has gather that documents such as voter registration cards, National Citizen Identification Cards, and birth certificates remain among the most frequently forged government documents by some local computer shop operators.

Authorities say the practice is often driven by individuals seeking employment or other opportunities requiring official identification.

The case mirrors a similar incident reported in 2024 when a Kakata resident, Winston Willie, who also operated a local stationery shop, was arrested for allegedly producing counterfeit National Citizen Identification Cards.