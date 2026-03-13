National Elections Commission Chairperson Davidetta Browne-Lansanah has announced she will step down from office on March 15, 2026, nearly a year before her tenure expires, abruptly ending a leadership that delivered Liberia's 2023 general and presidential elections but was repeatedly overshadowed by internal disputes, corruption allegations, and governance controversies within the country's electoral body.

Browne-Lansanah made the announcement Thursday during a tour of the ongoing renovation of the National Elections Commission headquarters in Monrovia, telling journalists and development partners that she had already informed President Joseph Nyumah Boakai of her decision.

"Permit me to use this platform to say to you that as of the 15th of March, 2026, I am stepping down as chairman of the National Elections Commission," she said. "I have conveyed this to the President's Office and I await to hear from him. It is time to move on and give any other person the opportunity to run the Elections Commission."

"I am going and I am happy because I have done my best," she said.

The declaration surprised many observers, including some members of the commission itself, largely because her term was scheduled to run until April 2027.

While Browne-Lansanah did not publicly disclose the reason for her departure, sources familiar with developments at the commission say the move may be linked to mounting pressure following a General Auditing Commission (GAC) report that allegedly raised concerns about administrative and financial practices within the NEC.

The report has not yet been independently verified, but insiders say it triggered discussions within government about her continued leadership, including what sources describe as a request from President Boakai that she step aside.

From Journalism to Electoral Leadership

Before leading Liberia's electoral authority, Browne-Lansanah built a career spanning journalism, communications, governance, and international development.

A native of Maryland County, she holds dual bachelor's degrees in Public Administration and Political Science from the University of Liberia, along with a Master's degree in Public Administration with emphasis on Public Sector Management from Cuttington University.

Her early career began in the media sector where she worked as a broadcast journalist with the Liberia Broadcasting System, Liberia's state broadcaster, before joining Star Radio, one of the country's most prominent independent radio stations.

She also worked with the Talking Drum Studio program run by Search for Common Ground, a media initiative aimed at promoting dialogue and reconciliation during Liberia's post-war recovery.

Browne-Lansanah later transitioned into international development work through the United Nations system, where she served as a national professional with agencies connected to the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL). Her assignments included roles as Communications Officer and Associate Gender Officer, positions that provided her with significant experience in governance and public sector management.

Rise to the NEC

Browne-Lansanah's formal entry into electoral governance came in April 2020, when former President George Manneh Weah nominated her to serve as Co-Chairperson of the National Elections Commission.

The Liberian Senate confirmed her nomination, placing her in the commission's leadership alongside then-chairman Jerome George Kokoya.

She was later elevated to Chairperson of the NEC, assuming one of the most powerful roles within Liberia's democratic governance structure.

Her appointment came amid controversy following the rejection of Cllr. Ndubusi Nwabudike, a Nigerian-born naturalized Liberian, whose nomination to lead the commission collapsed after intense opposition from political parties, civil society organizations, and the general public.

Browne-Lansanah ultimately emerged as the compromise choice to lead the institution during a critical period leading into Liberia's 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

Delivering the 2023 Elections

Supporters of Browne-Lansanah often point to one defining achievement during her tenure -- the successful conduct of Liberia's 2023 elections, which culminated in a peaceful transfer of power after then-President George Weah conceded defeat.

Domestic observers and international partners widely praised the elections as credible, transparent and orderly, strengthening Liberia's democratic reputation in a region where disputed elections have frequently triggered unrest.

The NEC under Browne-Lansanah managed complex logistics including voter registration, ballot distribution, polling station management and electoral dispute resolution.

Even some commission critics privately acknowledge that internal disagreements were temporarily set aside to ensure the election process did not descend into a constitutional crisis.

"We felt it was not helpful for us to continue fighting," three of the six commissioners told this reporter when reflecting on tensions inside the commission at the time.

"The interest of the country was foremost important and the country was running into a constitutional crisis."

Infrastructure and Institutional Development

Another initiative highlighted during Browne-Lansanah's tenure was the renovation of the NEC headquarters in Monrovia, which she described as the first major overhaul of the facility in the institution's history.

The renovation project cost US$1,135,628.83 and was funded by the Government of Liberia.

According to Browne-Lansanah, the project required coordination among multiple government agencies, including the General Services Agency, the Ministry of Justice, the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission, and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

"We hear comments coming from passersby to say that we have actually transformed this place," she said during the tour.

Leadership Controversies

Despite these accomplishments, Browne-Lansanah's leadership was frequently marked by internal conflict within the commission.

In January 2025, President Joseph Boakai suspended her from office, citing violations of electoral laws.

The suspension followed protests by NEC staff demanding hazard pay and insurance benefits.

At the center of the dispute was approximately US$8 million remaining from the budget allocated for the 2023 elections.

Staff members argued that part of the funds should have been used to address welfare concerns within the institution.

Browne-Lansanah instead deposited the remaining funds into the government's consolidated account, describing the move as an act of transparency and fiscal responsibility.

However, critics within the commission disputed that explanation.

According to several commissioners, Browne-Lansanah had initially sought to use portions of the funds for projects that had not been formally approved by the NEC Board of Commissioners and were allegedly inflated in cost.

When those proposals were rejected internally, they said, the funds were eventually returned to government coffers.

Accusations of Authoritarian Leadership

Another recurring criticism during Browne-Lansanah's tenure centered on her leadership style.

Some commissioners accused her of making unilateral decisions without proper consultation, allegedly violating provisions of Liberia's electoral law that require decisions to be taken collectively by the commission.

Her relationship with NEC Co-Chairperson Teplah Reeves was frequently described by insiders as strained, with repeated disagreements over administrative and policy decisions.

Critics within the commission often described her management style as authoritarian, arguing that she exercised powers not explicitly granted under Liberia's elections law.

These disputes occasionally spilled into the public domain, raising concerns about institutional cohesion within the body responsible for managing Liberia's elections.

Biometric Procurement Dispute

Perhaps the most contentious episode of Browne-Lansanah's tenure involved the procurement of biometric voter registration equipment ahead of the 2023 elections.

The NEC planned to introduce biometric voter identification cards to improve electoral integrity and prevent fraud.

However, the procurement process became controversial when Browne-Lansanah and her team appeared to favor a Chinese biometric company, Ekemp.

The Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) rejected the company's bid multiple times after testing exercises reportedly showed it could not demonstrate the ability to print voter identification cards instantly -- a key procurement requirement.

The dispute eventually reached the Supreme Court of Liberia, after Ekemp challenged the evaluation process.

The company ultimately lost the contract, and Laxton later produced the biometric voter ID cards used in the elections.

The episode also attracted international attention after reports suggested the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia had requested a sample of Liberia's biometric voter registration card.

The embassy later clarified that no official diplomatic request had been made.

The US$182,000 Thermometer Case

Browne-Lansanah also faced legal trouble earlier in her tenure.

In December 2021, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission indicted her for conflict of interest after the NEC awarded a contract to her brother's company, Tuma Enterprise, to rent 22 facial recognition and temperature scanning machines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rental contract exceeded US$182,000.

Investigations suggested the same equipment could have been purchased for about US$50,000, raising questions about the NEC's procurement decisions.

The case was later dropped by the Commercial Court, largely due to procedural technicalities and the absence at the time of an operational Office of the Ombudsman.

The Ministry of Justice did not pursue the case further.