Liberia: NEC Chairperson Resigns

The unexpected resignation of Davidetta Browne Lansanah as Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC) has sent ripples through Liberia's political and governance circles, closing a consequential chapter in the country's electoral administration just over a year before her constitutional tenure was due to expire.

Announcing her decision on March 12, 2026, at the NEC headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia, Browne Lansanah told an audience of government officials, diplomats, and international development partners that she would step down effective March 15.

"Permit me to use this platform to say to you that as of the 15th of March 2026, I am stepping down as chairman of the board of the National Elections Commission," she said. "I have conveyed this to the President's office and I await to hear from him."

In a formal letter to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, she cited family consultations and a personal need for rest after years of public service, describing her time at the commission as an "honor and privilege."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Yet beneath the official explanation lies a far more complex story--one shaped by landmark elections, institutional reform, internal disputes, and intense political scrutiny.

Browne Lansanah's tenure will be most remembered for her leadership during the 2023 Liberian General Election, widely regarded as one of the most consequential democratic contests in the country's post-war history.

The election pitted incumbent President George Weah against opposition challenger Boakai, producing a fiercely contested runoff that tested the resilience of Liberia's electoral institutions.

Under Browne Lansanah's leadership, the NEC oversaw a complex electoral process involving millions of voters, thousands of polling stations, and heightened political tensions.

Observers from the European Union Election Observation Mission, the ECOWAS, and the African Union noted improvements in logistics, transparency, and stakeholder engagement compared to previous election cycles.

When the NEC finally declared Boakai the winner of the runoff election, Liberia witnessed its first peaceful democratic transfer of power between two democratically elected presidents since the end of the civil war.

Political analysts credit Browne Lansanah's management of the process as a key factor in preserving national stability.

"The credibility of the 2023 elections owed a great deal to the commission's ability to remain firm under pressure," one governance analyst said. "The NEC leadership had to manage competing political narratives while ensuring the process remained transparent."

Browne Lansanah herself often emphasized the importance of electoral integrity.

"Our duty is not to favor any political party," she said during the election period. "Our responsibility is to protect the will of the Liberian people."

Despite the success of the 2023 elections, Browne Lansanah's tenure was not without controversy.

Following the presidential polls, tensions reportedly escalated within the NEC, particularly between the chairperson and segments of the commission's workforce.

Some employees accused the leadership of administrative overreach and unilateral decision-making, while others complained about workplace governance issues.

The conflict escalated dramatically in late 2024 and early 2025 when Browne Lansanah authorized the dismissal of 25 NEC employees without the approval of the Board of Commissioners--an action critics argued violated institutional procedures.

The crisis deepened when the commission's operations were temporarily halted amid protests and internal disagreements.

For an institution tasked with safeguarding democracy, the turmoil raised concerns about governance within the electoral body itself.

The crisis eventually drew the attention of the executive branch.

In January 2025, President Boakai suspended Browne Lansanah for five weeks pending an investigation into the administrative decisions.

The move was seen as an extraordinary intervention, highlighting the seriousness of the internal conflict within the commission.

Government officials cited several issues, including the alleged unauthorized dismissal of staff, administrative decisions taken without board approval, and the temporary shutdown of NEC operations.

The suspension sparked debate among Liberians from all walks of life over the balance between executive oversight and the independence of electoral institutions.

After negotiations and internal adjustments--including the reversal of the disputed dismissals--Browne Lansanah was reinstated in February 2025.

Though the crisis subsided, observers say the episode left lingering tensions within the institution and raised questions about the commission's internal governance.

Despite these challenges, Browne Lansanah's leadership also produced several institutional reforms that strengthened Liberia's electoral framework.

During her tenure, the NEC modernized elements of the voter registration process, strengthened engagement with political parties and civil society, improved electoral dispute resolution mechanisms, and expanded voter education programs.

Her administration also emphasized transparency and collaboration with international partners, including the United Nations Development Program, which has long supported electoral reforms in Liberia.

"Madam Browne Lansanah played a pivotal role in professionalizing the NEC," said one international election observer in 2023. "The institution is stronger today than it was a decade ago."

Why Did She Resign?

Although Browne Lansanah cited personal reasons for her departure, many suggest several factors may have contributed to the timing of her resignation.

First, the lingering impact of the 2025 administrative crisis may have eroded internal cohesion within the commission.

Second, the growing political pressures surrounding electoral reforms and preparations for future elections could have influenced her decision to step aside before the next electoral cycle intensifies.

Third, the physical and psychological toll of managing the high-stakes 2023 election and the subsequent institutional disputes may have played a role.

"Running an electoral commission in a highly polarized environment is extraordinarily demanding," a top government official told the Daily Observer on Thursday. "After the storms she weathered, stepping down may have been the most strategic personal decision."

Browne Lansanah's departure creates a leadership vacuum at a critical moment.

The NEC is currently undergoing major renovations at its headquarters and is preparing for the 2029 general and presidential elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Before that, the commission must also organize midterm senatorial elections, expected within the next 18 months.

Under Liberia's election law, President Joseph Boakai will now be responsible for nominating a replacement to complete the remainder of the chairperson's term, subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

The choice of a successor will likely carry significant political implications.

"The next NEC chair will shape the credibility of the 2029 elections," said a democracy advocate. "The appointment must inspire confidence across political parties."

As she prepares to leave office, Browne Lansanah's legacy remains complex but significant.

She led the electoral body through one of the most consequential elections in Liberia's modern history, helped sustain democratic stability during a tense political transition, and pushed forward institutional reforms.

At the same time, internal conflicts and administrative controversies revealed the structural challenges facing Liberia's electoral institutions.

For many observers, her tenure reflects both the progress and the fragility of Liberia's democratic system.

"The story of Davidetta Browne Lansanah is ultimately the story of Liberia's evolving democracy," the official, who asked not to be named, said. "Her leadership helped guide the country through a defining electoral moment--but it also exposed how much work remains to strengthen the institutions that protect the vote."

With her departure next week, the country now faces the next chapter--ensuring that the electoral commission remains strong, independent, and prepared for the democratic tests that lie ahead.