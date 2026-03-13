Liberia: MPW Targets Over 600km of Paved Roads By 2029

The Ministry of Public Works (MPW) says the Government of Liberia is on course to pave more than 600 kilometers of roads across the country by 2029, as part of ongoing national infrastructure development efforts.

Deputy Minister for Administration Samuka Dunnoh made the disclosure on Thursday at the Ministry during the closing of a one-day Open Governance Initiative meeting held in Monrovia. He outlined achievements, ongoing work, and future road projects aimed at improving nationwide connectivity.

According to Minister Dunnoh, the government initially committed to paving 485 kilometers of asphalt roads, 1,000 kilometers of primary roads, and 2,500 kilometers of secondary and feeder roads as part of its development agenda.

However, he said that current engagements with partners, including the African Development Bank, the World Bank, and private financiers, have expanded the program's scope. With the level of support and ongoing negotiations, Liberia is now expected to exceed 600 kilometers of paved roads before 2029.

He disclosed that when the current administration took over, engineers conducted a nationwide assessment which showed that Liberia has 13,019.24 kilometers of road network, but only 1,211 kilometers were paved, leaving more than 11,800 kilometers in poor or unpaved condition--a situation he said slowed economic growth and limited access to many parts of the country.

The Deputy Minister explained that, in response, the government launched the 100-Day Deliverables Program, which led to the identification and rehabilitation of 783 kilometers of critical road corridors, especially those connecting the Southeast to the rest of Liberia.

This intervention has significantly improved movement across the country. In the past, vehicles could hardly travel to the Southeast during the rainy season, but now, motorists can travel from Monrovia to Harper, Maryland County, within a day. Other routes to Greenville and Zwedru have also become more accessible within the last two years.

Minister Dunnoh added that the Ministry has also carried out major works in central Monrovia, including pothole repairs, drainage improvements, and the rehabilitation of key streets such as Newport Street, along with street-lighting projects aimed at improving security and reducing crime in the capital.

He emphasized that development cannot be achieved without citizens' cooperation, urging Liberians to take ownership of national progress: "Nobody will come to develop this country for us. We ourselves must work together as partners if we want to move Liberia to the next level."

The Deputy Minister thanked development partners, civil society organizations, project managers, and government institutions for their continued support of the road sector.

He noted that the Open Governance Initiative Meeting brought together officials from government, civil society, and the media to review progress in the country's infrastructure program.http://