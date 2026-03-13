Liberia: Gongloe Stresses Knowledge-Based Economy for Liberia's Growth

Renowned Liberian human rights lawyer and Liberian People's Party (LPP) political leader, Cllr. Taiwan Saye Gongloe has emphasized the urgent need for a knowledge-based economy in Liberia.

Gongloe underscored that such an economy must be rooted in deliberate, sustained government investment in education, warning that rising tuition fees pose a serious barrier to literacy and formal education.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Cllr. Gongloe argued that Liberia's path to job creation and national development lies in prioritizing education. "If Liberia truly wants jobs, the government must put education first. If we want development, we must invest in knowledge. There is no safer or stronger road," he asserted.

Drawing from his experience as a former economics lecturer at the University of Liberia, Gongloe recalled that traditional economic models focused on land, labor, and capital as the primary factors of production.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

However, he noted that today, knowledge is the most powerful driver of growth. "Countries that invest in education grow faster; those that neglect it remain dependent," he said.

Gongloe lamented Liberia's longstanding reliance on exporting raw materials like rubber, iron ore, timber, diamonds, and gold, while importing expensive finished goods. He argued that this approach creates limited jobs and industry, urging the nation to add value through knowledge.

"A knowledge-based economy is not limited by geography. A trained young Liberian in computer programming, accounting, engineering, agriculture, or digital services can serve clients anywhere in the world without leaving Liberia," he noted.

He further stressed that education builds capacity, which in turn expands opportunity. "Liberia's youthful population is not a burden; it is a resource. But youth without skills become frustrated, while youth with skills become productive," Gongloe said.

He called for technical schools, vocational training, and digital education to become national priorities. In particular, Gongloe highlighted the importance of girls' education, describing it as sound economic policy that strengthens families and increases incomes.

Addressing obstacles to education, Cllr. Gongloe cited the sharp rise in graduation fees as a barrier to school enrollment and completion.

He called on the government to ensure that graduation fees are reasonable and affordable, stating, "Graduation is a celebration of achievement, a victory over ignorance. It should not be a day for schools to make money."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gongloe's remarks call on policymakers to foster sustainable growth in Liberia by investing in human capital and removing barriers to education.