Liberia, U.S. Dialogue Revisits Greystone Deal

The University of Liberia (UL) hosted a high-level diplomatic dialogue on Thursday to reflect on one of its most significant milestones: the landmark Greystone agreement, which transformed a parcel of land into a lasting financial asset for the institution.

Held in Monrovia on March 12, 2026, the event brought together diplomats, academics, and distinguished guests to revisit how the historic Greystone arrangement strengthened the university's financial foundation and institutional future.

This dialogue was part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the University of Liberia, the nation's oldest and most prominent public university.

Liberia's ties with the United States have long shaped the development of national institutions--including the University of Liberia. Among the most notable outcomes is the Greystone Exchange, an arrangement that turned a historic property once owned by Liberia College into a long-term financial asset supporting the university's growth.

Titled "Two Diplomats in Conversation on a Historic Moment & Its Legacy: The Greystone Exchange," the event took place at UL's Capitol Hill Auditorium in Monrovia. Featured speakers included Al Hassan Conteh, Liberia's Ambassador to the United States, and Joe Zadrozny, Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Liberia, with UL President Layli Maparyan serving as moderator.

Organizers said the program aimed to highlight the historical and diplomatic importance of Greystone property and its transformation into a strategic resource for UL.

The dialogue also offered an opportunity to explore a key chapter in Liberia-U.S. relations and the pivotal role the Greystone Exchange played in ensuring the university's financial stability.

During the discussion, Mr. Zadrozny emphasized the importance of understanding the evolution of Liberia-U.S. relations. "As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary in 2026, and the University of Liberia marks 75 years, it is important to reflect on where our people came from and where we are heading," he said.

He added that such reflection underscores the growth of diplomatic engagement and collaborative programs that continue to advance ties between Liberia and the United States.

Ambassador Conteh echoed these sentiments, describing the Greystone arrangement as a symbol of vision, diplomacy, and institutional stewardship. "Greystone is not merely about a parcel of land," Conteh said. "It reflects cooperation among the Ministry of Education, international partners, and responsible oversight that helped create an enabling environment for Liberia's premier university."

Originally held by Liberia College, the Greystone property became a cornerstone of UL's endowment after it was leased to the U.S. Government to construct the new U.S. Embassy complex in Monrovia.

Today, the Greystone Exchange is hailed as a landmark example of diplomatic cooperation--one that bolstered the university's endowment, expanded its academic capacity, and cemented the enduring partnership between Liberia and the United States.