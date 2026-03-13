Liberia: Plenary Debate Over 'Yellow Machines' Probe Turns Into Fistfight

Monrovia — Normal legislative proceedings at the House of Representatives were abruptly disrupted Thursday after two lawmakers engaged in a fistfight during a regular sitting of the 55th Legislature.

The incident occurred during the 20th day sitting of the first quarter of the third session of the House of Representatives.

According to legislative sources, the altercation involved Montserrado County District 8 Representative Prince Toles and Gbarpolu County District 3 Representative Luther Collins. The clash stemmed from a heated debate on the floor over a communication submitted by Sinoe County District 3 Representative Alex S. Noah.

Dispute Over Communication

In his communication, Rep. Noah requested that Plenary invite Minister of State Without Portfolio Mamaka Bility to provide clarity on the status and trace of the first batch of "Yellow Machines" brought into Liberia by the government in 2024.

Noah said the request was aimed at strengthening the Legislature's oversight responsibilities and ensuring transparency regarding the procurement and management of the road construction equipment.

Following the reading of the communication, Plenary agreed that Minister Bility would be invited to appear. However, disagreement erupted when some lawmakers requested that the proponent of the communication be given a few minutes to further explain the issue.

Others, including Rep. Toles, objected, arguing that the communication was clear and required no additional explanation.

The disagreement quickly escalated into a heated exchange on the floor, with supporters of Rep. Collins insisting that legislative practice allows the sponsor of a communication to provide additional details beyond the written document.

As the war of words intensified across the chamber, tensions boiled over and the two lawmakers engaged in a physical confrontation.

The disruption forced Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon to halt the proceedings.

Questions Over the 'Yellow Machines'

The debate centers on the controversial procurement of earth-moving equipment--popularly known as "Yellow Machines"--by the government.

In July 2024, the first batch of 35 machines was imported into Liberia and parked at a military barracks, where they reportedly remained unused following public backlash.

Minister Bility had earlier been tasked to negotiate the acquisition of 285 pieces of earth-moving equipment to help address Liberia's deteriorating road infrastructure.

However, the arrangement came under intense scrutiny after it emerged that the deal allegedly did not comply with established public procurement laws, triggering criticism from lawmakers, civil society organizations, and transparency advocates.

Uncertainty Over Machines' Status

For months, the status of the first batch of machines remained unclear.

In January this year, Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah announced that the government had agreed to return the 35 machines as it moved to finalize a new procurement arrangement.

"When the yellow machines story started, 35 yellow machines were brought into this country," Piah said at the time.

"Based on the settlement reached between us and the people who brought those machines--which did not include any purchase as no money was paid--we agreed that we will take those 35 pieces of machines back because we have a different arrangement under which new machines are coming."

Despite the announcement, questions have persisted about the fate of the first batch of machines. Public concerns have also grown over transparency in the process, with some critics describing the situation as a potential waste of taxpayers' money, while others allege the machines may have been disposed of by top government officials.

Rep. Noah's communication seeking clarification on the matter ultimately triggered Thursday's heated confrontation on the floor of the House.