Nigeria: PDP Strong in Sokoto Despite Defections, Says Senator Gada

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former senator representing Sokoto East Senatorial District, Abubakar Umar Gada, has assured members and supporters that the party remains strong and united in Sokoto State despite recent defections by some political actors.

In a press statement issued on Thursday in Sokoto, the former lawmaker urged loyal members of the party to remain calm, steadfast and committed to the ideals of the PDP, stressing that the party's structure and electoral prospects in the state remain intact.

Gada noted that while political defections are common in Nigeria's evolving political landscape, such developments would not weaken the PDP's long-standing grassroots presence in Sokoto State.

According to him, the PDP remains one of the most organised and people-oriented political parties in the country, with structures spread across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

He explained that the strength of the party lies in the loyalty and commitment of its members, leaders and supporters who have remained steadfast through different political periods.

The former senator also emphasised that politics allows individuals the freedom to make personal decisions, but maintained that the PDP as an institution remains resilient and firmly rooted in the aspirations of the people of Sokoto State and the nation at large.

Gada further disclosed that the party's national leadership had already initiated measures aimed at strengthening internal cohesion and consolidating its structures nationwide.

He said consultations and reconciliation efforts were ongoing among key stakeholders to address emerging concerns and reinforce unity within the party.

"These consultations are designed to ensure that the PDP moves forward with renewed focus, stronger unity and a clear commitment to democratic values," he said.

The PDP stalwart recalled that the party had successfully navigated several political challenges in the past and had consistently emerged stronger.

He therefore urged members across Sokoto State to remain focused and avoid actions capable of creating divisions within the party, while encouraging supporters to intensify grassroots mobilisation and strengthen party structures at all levels.

Gada reaffirmed his commitment to the PDP and called on members to remain resolute as the party prepares for future political contests.